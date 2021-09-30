FN PERFORMANCE: Jonathan Lemos returns badly, Kanu and Gilvan falter in Vitória 0 x 0 Botafogo; Navarro saves himself

DIEGO LOUREIRO: 5.0

Showed nervousness with the ball at the foot and in crosses. insecure

JONATHAN READ: 3.0

It came back too bad. Missed virtually every pass and had problems marking

KANU: 3.5

He hasn’t learned yet that he has to “back up” more. When trying to start playing with category, he lost the ball, made a foul and got a yellow card. Then he was expelled in a controversial bid

GILVAN: 4.5

It gave a lot of scares, with slips and mistakes in the ball time. he was a fighter

CARLINHOS: 5.0

He closed his side well and tried to support, without much shine

BARRETO: 6.0

He played a good game, with firm and correct marking, as well as organization with the ball

LUIS OYAMA: 5.0

He made a lot of mistakes with the ball in the foot, especially the forward passes. can play more

CHAY: 5.0

He even tried and got beaten in the first half. In the second, there was little

MARCO ANTÔNIO: 5.5

He almost scored a goal at the start and gave a good choice of plays, but was hampered by Jonathan’s poor performance. just replaced

DIEGO GONÇALVES: 5.0

In 90 minutes on the field, it almost didn’t produce. Need to participate more. In the end, he did wrong in two free kicks on top

RAFAEL NAVARRO: 6.5

He was the best in Botafogo, he fought, looked for space and set up plays. There were no balls to submit

DANIEL BORGES: 6.0

He entered much better than Jonathan, adjusted the right side and started the moves

WARLEY: 5.0

He came in a little shy and produced little

EWERTON: 6.0

He got the job done at the back, with confidence

RAFAEL MOURA: 6.0

He fought, won balls over the top and suffered fouls. Had the goal disallowed at the end that no one knows if there was an offside

ENDERSON MOREIRA: 5.0

His team fell into Victoria’s lukewarm game trap and passively accepted. It could assert itself and seek more victory. He was right to put Daniel Borges in, but he could have kept Marco Antônio for longer. More changes were needed to try to win the match