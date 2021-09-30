Folha launches page with reports on Portuguese-speaking countries – 09/30/2021 – World

The time when the Portuguese-speaking universe was home to countries separated by the same language is getting farther and farther.

The successful spelling agreement helped to reduce distances between Portuguese speakers, an action also driven by factors such as the growing cultural diffusion among the countries that make up this community, a significant migration —such as that of Brazilians to Portugal— and the renewed interest in the language.

It is in this spirit that, this Thursday (30), the page Onde se Fala Português, an initiative of the sheet in partnership with Público, one of the main newspapers in Portugal, founded in 1990, and Mensagem de Lisboa, a newly created digital newspaper with coverage of the Portuguese capital.

Romance language, originated from Latin, Portuguese is among the most spoken languages ​​on the planet, used by an approximate contingent of 260 million to 280 million people in nine countries and in some territories in America, Europe, Africa and Asia .

On the project’s digital page, the reader will find reports on the nations that make up the Community of Portuguese Language Countries —Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor.

The design of the project began in 2018, recalls Antonio Manuel Teixeira Mendes, superintendent of Grupo Folha. At that time, Datafolha conducted a survey on the perception of Brazilians who wanted to leave the country, and Portugal appeared in second place as a possible destination, with 8% of the mentions, behind the US, with 14%.

“It was no longer a relationship of immigration, but of exchange, especially among middle-class Brazilians who started moving there,” he says. sense of belonging. It was a kind of epiphany.”

With the increasing interest of Brazilians in Portugal, both related to educational training and investments as well as gastronomy and tourism, the sheet, explains Mendes, intends to offer instruments to enhance this approximation.

“Not only in relation to Portugal but also to other Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa and Asia, with the aim of further strengthening this bond. The new channel of the sheet it is a space to highlight this rediscovery, this belonging.”

The project is of interest not only to national readers. What happens in Brazil and in the Palops (an acronym for Portuguese-speaking African Countries, which readers will see more and more) is of great interest to Portuguese readers, says Manuel Carvalho, director of Público. “We are already united by the same language and the same values ​​in favor of democracy and the rule of law. The journalism of reference that we share can only serve to cement this relationship between the two shores of the Atlantic.”

THE sheet and Público signed a partnership in July 2020 and, months later, in February, they started to republish reports.

A little less than a year later, another content exchange partnership was consolidated, this time with the Mensagem de Lisboa. The local newspaper was created at the café A Brasileira, in the Chiado district, which has the country’s influence not only in name: it was founded by the Portuguese Adriano Telles, married to the daughter of a coffee producer in Minas Gerais.

“Much of the world that is Lisbon is Brazilian”, says the Message director, Catarina Carvalho. “Since the Message is a community newspaper in the city, close to the people, we have many connections with the Brazilian community that lives here. This meeting with the Message is very important and a huge honor for a project as young as the Message. sheet.”

The articles on the new project will address topics such as culture, tourism and gastronomy and will aim to introduce readers to aspects that unite Portuguese-speaking nations, as well as their peculiarities.

The idea is that the project Onde Se Fala Português will help to preserve this wealth and increase mutual understanding between Portuguese-speaking peoples – not just the linguistic ones.