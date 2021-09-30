For South American IEM Fall, Sharks defeats MIBR and Bravos overcomes Imperial | DRAFT5

The South American Division of IEM Fall 2021, valid competition for Regional Major Ranking access to PGL Stockholm Major 2021, will start this Wednesday night (29), with only four teams in the dispute.
Of these, only MIBR and Sharks are still alive in the fight for the only place destined for South America in the most prestigious tournament in the Counter-Strike worldwide, which will feature a record-breaking $2 million prize pool this season.
The two teams, by the way, face each other in the opening round of the event, played in a double elimination switch with MD3 series and final MD5 with an advantage map for the team from the winners’ table. brave and Imperial complete the list of participants.
South American division of IEM Fall 2021.
DAY 1
22:20 – Winners are known
Sharks wins MIBR in another fierce 16 to 14 and sacrament the two to zero in the series. More fierce than that, only the clash between brave and Imperial, which had to be resolved in overtime: 19 to 17.
16de_nuke14
16de_mirage14
0de_vertigo0
16de_ancient14
19de_nuke17
0from_hell0
These are the second day clashes of the South American division of IEM Fall 2021:
Bravos vs. Sharks
MIBR vs. Imperial
The action will be resumed this Thursday (30), with Sharks and brave dueling for a seat in the tournament decision, while MIBR and Imperial play for life.
9.10 pm – Turn, turn, turn!
Sharks run after the loss and overthrow MIBR in the inaugural map of the series by tight 16 to 14. In the game between emperors and warriors, an even more surprising twist occurred, with the brave securing another 16 to 14 after finding himself at a huge disadvantage!
While the MIBR won his half CT in nuke by balanced 9 to 6 before the Sharks, a Imperial dominated the defensive side of ancient regarding the brave with 11 to 4 on the scoreboard.
The opening round is about to begin. MIBR and Sharks will face each other in nuke, Mirage and possibly Vertigo. Bravos and Imperial will play ancient, nuke and, maybe, Hell.
MIBR vs. Sharks
Bravos vs. Imperial