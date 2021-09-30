Formal job creation in August is the biggest since February, says Caged | Economy

The Brazilian economy generated 372,265 jobs with a formal contract in August , according to information from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) released this Wednesday (29) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

In all, according to the ministry, the country registered in August:

1,810,434 hires;

1,438,169 layoffs.

The creation of formal jobs in August this year is the best result since February this year, when 397,537 formal jobs were opened. In August of last year, 242,543 formal jobs were created.

Comparing numbers with years prior to 2020, according to analysts, is no longer adequate because the government changed the methodology at the beginning of last year.

Job creation in Brazil Month-by-month result in 2021 Source: Caged – Ministry of Labor

Caged figures for August 2021 show that formal jobs have been created in all sectors of the economy.

Opening of vacancies by sector of the economy august 2021 Source: Caged

The data also reveal that vacancies were opened in all regions of the country last month.

August employment by region Source: General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) of the Ministry of Economy

Also according to the Ministry of Economy, in the first eight, 2.203 million vacancies were created. From January to August of last year, 849,38 thousand formal jobs were closed.

At the end of August 2021, Brazil had a balance of 41.566 million formal jobs. This represents an increase compared to January this year (39.624 million jobs) and also to August 2020, when the balance was 38.365 million.

Average Admission Salary

The government also reported that the average admission salary was R$1,792.07 in August this year, which represents a real fall, with values ​​being corrected by the INPC, of ​​R$ 25.78 compared to July 2021 (R$ 1,817.85) and, also, in comparison with August of last year, when they added up to R$ 1,905.46.

job maintenance program

According to the Ministry of Economy, the behavior of formal employment this year is still influenced by the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income, started last year and reissued in 2021.

This is because employers, to obtain the benefits of the program, have to keep the worker’s employment for the same period of time as the suspension of the contract, or reduction of the working hours.

From April to August this year, according to the Ministry of Labor, 2.593 million workers benefited from the program. R$ 6.97 billion were paid in the period.

The data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed, released this Wednesday (29), only consider workers with a formal contract, that is, it does not include informal workers.

As a result, they are not comparable with unemployment figures, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), collected through the Continued National Household Sample Survey (Pnad).

Caged numbers are collected from companies and cover the private sector with a formal contract, while PNAD data are obtained through household surveys, and also cover the informal sector of the economy.

At the end of August, the IBGE informed that the unemployment rate in Brazil was 14.1% in the 2nd quarter of 2021, but still reaches 14.4 million Brazilians.