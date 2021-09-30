Former ‘BBB’ cameras accuse Boninho of bullying: ‘humiliating treatment’ | Fabia Oliveira

cutereproduction

Posted 30/09/2021 06:00 | Updated 09/30/2021 06:07

In a mega labor lawsuit against TV Globo, which brings together at least eight former ‘Big Brother Brasil’ cameras, Boninho is accused by his former service providers of moral harassment. In the records, the professionals, who were hired by an outsourced company, allege that they were subjected to humiliating and rude treatment by the director.

In the action, they also claim that Boninho used to scream and personally offend the workers, even “grabbing one of the professionals by the coat, for the simple fact that he asked a co-worker for help to release the wheel of his camera that got stuck in the cable, which prevented him from continuing to circulate on the track on which the cameras move inside the Camera Cross (hallway where all the hidden cameras in the house are located)”. They allege that the situation was experienced by another cameraman, who was also allegedly grabbed by the coat by the director, who allegedly shook him and screamed insults at him.

In addition to the moral harassment accusations, the professionals mention the working conditions they were subjected to inside the Camera Cross corridor. “They were subjected to terrible hygiene and working conditions, as they had to work nine hours straight, in a narrow and dark corridor, without any hygiene conditions.”

They also stated that “they constantly came across rats, bats, hedgehogs, opossums, spiders, wasps and snakes, and one of the complainants was bitten by a spider”. There are also reports about “the emergency doors being locked, which made it impossible for them to escape from the environment, as they worked close to bundles of wires, some of which were cleared, which increased the risk to which they were submitted”.

In its response, TV Globo vehemently denies all accusations. “The allegations in the initial are completely untrue. The plaintiffs have never suffered any kind of humiliation by the director, much less were subjected to inhospitable working conditions. Anyway, the initial is full of untruths”, says an excerpt of the document.

Globo requested the dismissal of the action, alleging, among other things, that the former employees did not attribute value to the requests made in the initial petition, having placed only an individual estimate for agreement, in addition to the statute of limitations for the termination of the labor contracts. The channel’s lawyers also said that the videos presented by the professionals in court – which show the unhealthy conditions of the workplace at the time – may have been manipulated through editing.