Former Santos, Lucas Veríssimo stands out in Benfica’s victory over Barcelona; see numbers

Benfica won a great result this Wednesday. Acting at home, the Encarnados defeated Barcelona 3-0, in the second round of the Champions League group stage. And one of the great responsible for the triumph was the defender Lucas Veríssimo.

The former Santos defender was the second best player among all who entered the stadium at Estádio da Luz, according to data from Footstats. In all, he led four stats: hits with six, tackles with three, blocks with two, and intercepting with one. In addition, he hit 18 of the 19 passes he tried and two of the three shots he made.

🇧🇷 Lucas Veríssimo was the 2nd best in Benfica’s 3-0 victory against Barcelona: 🏏 6 hits 🥇

⚔️ 3 trips 🥇

🛑 2 locks 🥇

🔀 1 intercept 🥇

✅ 18/19 certain passes

⤴️ 2/3 correct entries ℹ️ 7.8 in the Footstats Index 🥈 Led ALL defensive actions! pic.twitter.com/6LBCOJNML7 — Footstats I2A (@Footstats) September 29, 2021

Lucas Veríssimo left Santos to settle with Benfica in February this year, for 6.5 million euros (R$ 43 million at the time). Since then, the 26-year-old defender has played 28 games for his new team and scored four goals.

With the good performances for the Portuguese club, the former Santos player has been gaining chances in the Brazilian team. He made his debut with Amarelinha on the 9th, in the clash with Peru, and was summoned again for the FIFA Date in October.

