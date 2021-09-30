Forza Horizon 5: See minimum and recommended requirements for PC

Game arrives in November this year

THE traditional series of racing games Forza will win another one Family member from 9 of November. Forza Horizon 5 promises realistic graphics Besides new cars available to play. With visual upgrades, the concern of fans of the series who play on PC will be about technical specifications that the release will demand from the machines. The game’s official website revealed today, 30, the that it will be necessary to run the game on your computer.

You prerequisites are divided into three categories: Minimum; recommendable and ideal. At a minimum, the hardware configurations shown require at least 4GB GPU RAM and plates like the NVIDIA GTX 970 and Radeon RX 470; memoirs Minimum 8 GB RAM it’s from 110GB storage. Ideal configurations, of course, are more demanding than these. The game should run on Windows 10 and 11.

Possibilities in the game

Forza Horizon 5 comes equipped with different graphic options to adapt to gameplay. Among them, it is possible unlock frame rate, change the visual for 4K, enable the HDR mode adjusting the lighting and expansion of field of vision. The new version also features ray tracing in mode Forzavista, where you can closely explore the details of cars with more realistic reflections.

The new Forza for PC will also support wider screens, in proportion 21:9, Besides being compatible with multiple versions of steering wheels of the brands Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec.

Compatible models are:



– Continues after advertising –

Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

Phanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB

Forza Horizon 5 is pre-ordered on the Microsoft Store and Steam by BRL 249.00, the standard edition. He will be available for PRAÇA, Xbox one and Xbox Series S and X. At launch, the subscribers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC will find the full game as part of the subscription. Currently, the service costs R$5.00 for the first month and R$44.99 for the rest of the subscription months.



– Continues after advertising –

Forza Horizon 5 will use ray tracing to improve game audio

Playground Games promises technology will help bring the gaming world to life



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCcftech