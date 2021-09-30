French Court Condemns Sarkozy for Illegal Campaign Financing | World

This Thursday (30) the French justice declared former president Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal campaign financing, for having exceeded the authorized spending limit in the 2012 presidential elections. The penalty has not yet been disclosed.

The Prosecutor’s Office asked the former president for a year in prison, including six months in a closed regime, and a fine. €42.8 million was spent on the 2012 election (about R$270 million at the current rate), almost double the legal limit.

It is the second conviction of Sarkozy, who in March was sentenced to prison for influence-peddling corruption. He did not appear at the trial.

The 66-year-old politician, who ruled the country between 2007 and 2012 and was defeated by the socialist François Hollande, is the first former president of the Fifth Republic (a regime started in 1958) to be convicted.

Another 13 people were also convicted. “I would like you to explain what more I did in the campaign in 2012 than in 2007,” said Sarkozy.

The conservative former president is a defendant in other lawsuits, including the 2007 election, in which he is accused of passive corruption and criminal association, among other crimes, in the campaign that took him to the Palace of Elisha.

The Prosecutor’s Office also investigates him for influence peddling and money laundering for his consulting activities in Russia.