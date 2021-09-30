French police arrest dozens of men for the rape of a woman who was drugged by her husband

A 68-year-old man was arrested in France for drugging his wife for ten years so that dozens of strangers raped her, in crimes he recorded and which led to the arrest of nearly 50 men – announced the police on Wednesday (29 ).

In all, 45 suspects were identified in the investigation that began nearly a year ago in Avignon (south), after the victim’s husband was arrested while filming under the skirt of women in a store.

“It’s unusual to have so much evidence in a rape case. Everything is detailed, even if the victim, unconscious during the rapes, doesn’t remember anything,” Commissioner Jérémie Bosse Platière, of the Judiciary Police, told AFP.

Published by the newspaper La Provence, the investigated facts cover ten years, from 2010 to 2020.

Nine people are in pre-trial detention, while another 33, including her husband, have been placed in pre-trial detention after being indicted.

The complaints filed by the Prosecutor’s Office range from rape and complicity in rape aggravated by the administration of a substance to alter the victim’s judgment, to invasion of privacy through the recording and dissemination of sexual images.

“The husband used strong anxiolytics to drug his wife, who was placed naked on a bed, while the room was heated to prevent her from waking up,” detailed Bosse Platière.

The case came to light after the victim’s husband was arrested on September 12, 2020 at a store in Carpentras (south), while filming under customers’ skirts.

Upon examining the contents of his computer, investigators discovered videos of his unconscious wife as she was raped by several men.

On the Internet, they also found messages from the husband posted on dating forums, where he proposed to various people that they take advantage of his wife.

“None of the authors could ignore what was going on,” the commissioner insisted.

Still, many admitted the facts only when confronted with the images.

The rapists are between 24 and 71 years old, and their professional profile is diverse: temporary worker, firefighter, nurse, journalist, among others. Marital status is also broad, involving singles, married, divorced, parents, or couples.

The victim, a mother of three children, discovered the facts during the investigation and, “surprised”, decided to leave the south of France and move to the Paris region.

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ After breaking up with his mother, Medina reconnects with his biological father, who says: ‘She always spoke ill of me’

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence