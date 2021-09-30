From Petrobras, Lula understands well.

× Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Public Photos

Amidst the controversy surrounding the high in fuels, the ex-con squid criticized the pricing policy of Petrobras and he said that the state-owned company has accumulated resources to benefit shareholders, especially Americans. The statement was given in an interview with Capital FM 101.9 radio, from Cuiabá, this Thursday (30).

The PT member also stated that, if elected in 2022, he will not subordinate the price of gasoline and diesel oil to the international market.

“Actually, what Petrobras is doing is accumulate money to pay shareholders, especially US shareholders. There is no explanation to increase the price of fuel because of the international price […]. Brazil is self-sufficient in the production of gasoline and diesel oil. It would not have to be subordinate to the international price.”

For Lula, who should control the price policy is the federal government.

“Any reduction [de imposto] it is necessary for us to ease the suffering of the Brazilian people. But the Brazilian government needs to take responsibility because there is no explanation for the increase in fuel in the form released as it is today.”

