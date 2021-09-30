‘From thinking it was a chest scam’

Milene Domingues and Ronaldo started dating when he was at the height of his career as a football player. Two months later, she became pregnant, and the marriage took place in the fourth month of pregnancy with Ronald, now 21, the couple’s only child. Milene’s life would never be the same again. The eternal Queen of Embaixadinhas recalled her story with the ace and revealed how she suddenly saw herself in the middle of a hurricane.

“My life changed completely. I lived with my five brothers, my mother and my stepfather in a small house and then I found myself living in a triplex in Milan, Italy, pregnant with one of the greatest players in the world. head was what people would think of me. I was afraid they’d think I was hitting the trunk, that I was getting pregnant by a famous guy. That was my concern at the time. Besides, I had no idea what it was being a mother and I didn’t even think about it,” Milene said in an interview with Podpah podcast.

See too: Gabriel Medina makes peace with his father, amid controversy with his mother: ‘We cry a lot’

RONALDINHO AND MILENE DOMINGUES AT THE BEGINNING OF THE RELATIONSHIP Photo: VIOLA JUNIOR-DIVULGACAO

Former soccer player Milene Domingues Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Milene Domingues also said that she “paid for her tongue” because she was prejudiced against football players, since she had been with many football players from an early age, and that she had never imagined that she would relate to one: “I’ve always lived among the players because of the embaixadinhas. I had the biggest prejudice. I saw the way they talked about women, the way they lived. And I said: ‘I’ll never date a player. Then God made me date ‘The player’, that I had a child with ‘The player'”.

Ronaldinho and Milene’s wedding in December 1999 Photo: disclosure

MILENE DOMINGUES AND RONALD AT THE 2002 CUP Photo: Cezar Loureiro

Milene Domingues with her son Ronald, now 21 years old Photo: reproduction/ instagram