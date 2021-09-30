Fusion between Hapvida (HAPV3) and NotreDame (GNDI3) is threatened after Cade’s note? Analysts believe not

SAO PAULO – In addition to the news about the steps taken by the National Health Agency (ANS) involving Hapvida (HAPV3), the last two sessions were down both for HAPV3 assets and for NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3) amid the publication of a note technician of the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). She points out that the agreement to merge Hapvida and NotreDame Intermédica is complex.

In the last two sessions, the HAPV3 paper fell 7.47%, being a low of 5.74% only in the last session, while the GNDI3 assets fell even more, 8.34%, with a low of 5.88% just the day before .

Cade’s General Superintendence (SG) was based on the analysis of high concentrations, reduced rivalry and high entry barriers in some markets resulting from the merger, in medical plans in the (i) corporate and (ii) affinity segments.

Despite the fall in shares, Cade’s note should not be so worrying for the merger between the two companies, point out analyzes by Credit Suisse and Bradesco BBI.

The SG considered geographic delimiters at the city and city group level (148 in Brazil based on user flow). These antitrust problematic markets represent approximately 10% and 20% of the total users of Hapvida and NotreDame in their respective segments. According to the BBI, together they represent only 9% of the total base of medical plans in the bank’s estimate (given that 74% of the plans are corporate, 8% affinity and 18% individuals).

“This number is in line with the 7.5% anticipated by companies when submitting the request for approval to Cade”, points out BBI.

In addition, the superintendence also indicated competitive concerns related to the verticalization strategy, especially in some markets with a limited supply of hospital beds.

The companies, however, noticed only one overlap in hospitals (in Belo Horizonte-MG, but the market share is less than 20%) and four in medical centers (Joinville-SC, Uberlândia-MG, Belo Horizonte-MG and Contagem- MG).

From now on, the potential economic efficiencies resulting from the operation will be analyzed and deepened in the identified concentration issues. It is also possible to request an extension of the period of up to 90 days, totaling up to 330 days, for the final decision (counting started on June 16th).

BBI’s assessment of Cade’s decision, at first, was even considered positive for the union between the two companies.

“The first evaluations confirm, in our view, the high risk of the deal being concluded with limited restrictions, given the small overlap between HAPV and GNDI, that is, only 9% of the base of medical plans has potential concentration problems, which can be treated with drugs (eg, selling wallets). We note that such solutions should represent less than 9% of users, as they would involve only one of the two associations in each market”, pointed out the in-house analysts.

Credit Suisse analysts also do not believe the technical note is a “red flag” for the merger. Still, remedies must be applied and the review process may take longer than expected.

“It is important to note that the price of the papers are at levels close to the price prior to the merger announcement and, therefore, does not yet incorporate synergy gains.”

They emphasize that the concerns can be summarized in two pillars: 1) horizontal, with an excessive concentration of beneficiaries in some places, and 2) potential exclusivity of health providers, reducing the access of other payers to the accredited networks.

According to a compilation made by Refinitiv with houses that cover the assets, of 12 houses that follow Hapvida, 9 buy recommendations for the share and 3 have neutral recommendations, with an average target price of R$ 18.47, which configures a potential an increase of 35.51% compared to the close of Tuesday. As for NotreDame Intermédica, the 11 houses that cover the paper recommend a purchase, with an average target price of R$ 102.18, or an increase of 38.83% compared to the previous day’s closing.

