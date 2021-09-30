Gabby Petito Investigation Helps Close Missing Man Case

A rescue team in Wyoming, USA, said the close attention paid to the case of young Gabby Petito helped them find the remains of what is believed to be another missing person in the same national forest where Petito’s body was found.

Remains that match Robert “Bob” Lowery’s description were found on Tuesday (28) at the Teton Pass base, more than a month after he was last seen. A father of two and a resident of Houston, Texas, Robert traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 19, according to an affiliate. CNN KPRC.

Lowery, 46, was last seen on Aug. 20 carrying a black duffel bag and sleeping bag and a tent, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. He was said to be on the Black Canyon Trail in the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Grand Teton National Park. The trail is popular with hikers and mountain bikers in the summer, according to police.

Bridger-Teton National Forest is the same location where Gabby Petito’s remains were discovered on September 19th. In the days since she was reported missing, Petito’s story has made national headlines, spurring digital detectives to scour the trail online to try to solve the case.

The story also highlighted the tens of thousands of missing persons stories that don’t attract as much interest; there were nearly 90,000 active missing persons cases in the US at the end of 2020, according to the National Crime Information Center.

a break in the case

An investigation into Lowery’s whereabouts was ongoing, but due to new tips, a search and rescue team was dispatched on Tuesday, according to a Teton County Search and Rescue press release.

“The wide news coverage of Gabby Petito’s search helped shed light on Lowery’s case and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend for new information about the possible spot where he was last seen. once,” said the search and rescue team.

Remains that match Lowery’s description were discovered with the help of volunteer hikers and a team of search dogs.

“At around 1 pm, a team of dogs located a dead body and a black Nike backpack off the trail on a steep, wooded slope,” says the press release. “Collectively, the search teams walked more than 120 kilometers.” Cause of death is under investigation.

“Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend,” Lowery’s family said in a statement released Tuesday to its affiliate. CNN KPRC. “Our family wishes to thank the news media and others involved in seeking our privacy at this difficult time.”

(Text translated, read original in English here)