Gabriel Medina’s father reveals reconciliation with his son after 20 years of a strained relationship, and points out the origin of friction: “We cry a lot”; check out!

The last 20 years of Gabriel Medina’s life were marked by a troubled relationship with his father, Cláudio Ferreira. However, this is in the past… In an interview with journalist Demetrio Vecchioli, from “Olhar Olímpico”, the surfer’s father revealed that he and his son are reconciling and getting closer.

Claudio said the two apologized to each other and that there are even plans to spend Christmas together for the first time in two decades – instead of the brief “Merry Christmas” in front of the gate. “Only this year he came to talk to me. Many of the things that happened, Gabriel didn’t know, because his mother always spoke very bad about me. And I said the truth is ‘this one, this one’. We talked a lot, cried a lot. He said: ‘Father, forgive me. Sorry I got it wrong all these years.’ I also asked for forgiveness”, he remembered.

Ferreira attributed this “discomfort” with his son to Gabriel’s mother, Simone Medina. “I often thought badly of him, I thought he didn’t want to see me, but it was Simone doing things from behind, and we were involved. Thank God the truth remained. We are living the truth today”, he stated. Medina’s father believes that his ex-wife would have made the athlete’s head. “It was a game she always played with pruning. Gabriel is this, this, this. If he got past that, she would complain”, claimed.

The rapprochement between father and son began when Gabriel was still dating Tayná Hanada. However, things changed even with the arrival of Yasmin Brunet in the surfer’s life. The model advised the loved one to reconcile with his father. “When he had the opportunity, he introduced me to her. Then Yasmin started talking to Gabriel: ‘Your mother talks about him [de Claudinho] in a way, but when I come here, I’m talking to him normal, sincere, I don’t understand. You need to talk to him more’”, explained Claudio.

When Medina and Brunet were married in a ceremony in Hawaii, the father of the three-time world surfing champion did not hesitate to approve the union. “That’s when they went to Hawaii and got married. An hour before, he called me, told me and I blessed the marriage. When he came back and went to tell his mother, Simone didn’t like it”, said Ferreira.

While Gabriel and his mother face a “split” in the family because of their wealth, Medina’s father also gave his opinion on the matter. Claudinho says he alerted the surfer to read and pay attention to everything related to his possessions. “Now he is knowing the truth. The Institute Building [Gabriel Medina] it was bought with his money, but he trusted his stepfather and mother, and she still says it’s hers to this day. But she didn’t have money to buy it, it was my son who bought it. Now, she wants to sell the land that belongs to my son, but that is in her name”.

According to the report, despite the closing of his institute, Gabriel Medina intends to keep the institution’s activities in Maresias (SP) – but with new administrators and a new location. The surfer’s father advocates that the project start to provide assistance to needy young people in the region, instead of being aimed only at high-performance sport. Sought by “Olhar Olímpico” about Cláudio Ferreira’s statements, Simone Medina did not comment on the matter.

