Galaxy F42 5G officially released with Dimensity 700, 64 MP camera and low price

After many comings and goings, Samsung has introduced another 5G mid-range smartphone in India. We are talking about the Galaxy F42 5G, as it can be considered to be just an old acquaintance to the public.

That’s because the manufacturer itself recognizes that this model is basically the renamed European Galaxy A22 5G. Starting with the display, we have a 6.6 inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution, 90 Hz rate and drop notch for the 8 MP camera.

already the processor is the MediaTek Dimension 700. The chipset works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If needed, the user can also expand the memory with MicroSD card.