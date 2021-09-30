Galaxy F42 5G officially released with Dimensity 700, 64 MP camera and low price

After many comings and goings, Samsung has introduced another 5G mid-range smartphone in India. We are talking about the Galaxy F42 5G, as it can be considered to be just an old acquaintance to the public.
That’s because the manufacturer itself recognizes that this model is basically the renamed European Galaxy A22 5G. Starting with the display, we have a 6.6 inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution, 90 Hz rate and drop notch for the 8 MP camera.
already the processor is the MediaTek Dimension 700. The chipset works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If needed, the user can also expand the memory with MicroSD card.
For those looking for a good phone to take pictures, the Galaxy F42 5G delivers 64 MP main rear camera, 5 MP wide-angle and 2 MP more for depth effect.
The smartphone supports two SIM chips, has a digital reader on the side and Bluetooth 5.0.
Good autonomy is guaranteed by the battery that has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, and there is also 15W charging and Android 11 running under the One UI interface.
technical specifications
- 6.6 inch TFT LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- 90 Hz rate and drop notch display
- MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform
- 6GB or 8GB RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 5 MP sensor
- 2 MP depth lens
- 5G connection, USB-C and P2 port for headphones
- 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging
- Android 11 running under the One UI interface
- Dimensions: 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm
- Weight: 203g
Price and availability
According to Samsung, the new Galaxy F42 5G can already be found in Matte Aqua or Matte Black colors at retailer Flipkart. O initial launch price is 20,999 (~R$ 1,538) for the variant with 6 GB of RAM and the value reaches 22,999 (~R$1,684) for those who opt for 8 GB.
What did you think of Samsung’s new mid-range smartphone? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.