Galaxy S22 battery confirmed: with only 3,700 mAh, lower capacity than predecessor

A Samsung battery with model number EB-BS901ABY has been authenticated by the South Korean certification agency, and is expected to be used in the most basic device in the family. Is it over there has a nominal capacity of 3.590mAh, and typical capacity of just 3700mAh . This is a 300mAh downgrade compared to the Galaxy S21’s 4,000mAh battery.

Almost all of the Galaxy S22 series specs have already been leaked before the scheduled release in January 2022. The Galaxy S22’s battery capacity was suggested a few weeks ago, and now confirmed.

There are still rumors that the Galaxy S22 will have a 6.06-inch screen, which is smaller than the Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch screen. It could also use a more energy-efficient Exynos 2200 processor. However, despite a display and processor that consume less power, a 3700mAh battery may not be enough, and the battery life may be shorter than that of the big brother.

The next-gen smartphone could even have a 10MP selfie camera on the front and a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup on the back. It is expected to have a fingerprint reader on the display, stereo speakers, an IP68 rating and wireless charging. The Galaxy S22 will be restricted to 25W fast charging, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will reach 45W.

