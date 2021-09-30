Gas station sells gasoline at R$ 0.40 a liter this Thursday in São Paulo | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Posto Super 9 sells gasoline at R$ 0.40 a liter this Thursday (30)

This Thursday (30), starting at 11 am, a gas station in São Paulo carries out an unusual action: selling gasoline, of the common type, for only R$ 0.40 per liter. The initiative is part of the “Transparent Fuel” campaign, by the Brazilian Association of Independent and Free Fuel Dealers (AbriLivre) and aims to make consumers aware that gas stations are not the villains of the increase in gasoline prices.

The campaign will be held at the “Super 9” station, located on Rua Prof. Daher Cutait, 407, in the Bela Vista neighborhood of São Paulo. But the promotion is only valid for the first 400 drivers who will refuel at the location, and there will be a limit of 10 liters per vehicle.

“The big time is coming! This Thursday (09/30), from 11:00 am, at Posto Super 9, AbriLivre will offer to the first 400 vehicles that appear at the station 10 liters of C gasoline for R$ 4.00 in money (R$ 0.40 per liter)”, wrote the association through social networks.

Service

Transparent Fuel Campaign

When: September 30, 2021

Time: from 11 am

Location: Posto Super 9, on Rua Prof. Daher Cutait, 407, Bela Vista, Downtown São Paulo.