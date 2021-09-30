Gasoline price must exceed BRL 8 in the state

The price of a barrel of oil rose for the sixth time in a row, surpassing US$ 80 (about R$ 433) for the first time in three years. With that, experts predict that the price of gasoline will exceed R$8 in the state.

“It’s no use for the federal government to insist on the narrative that the governors and the ICMS are to blame,” said economist Ricardo Paixão.

He understands that there is a lack of action by the federal government on Petrobras. “The state-owned company accumulates profits and could share the burden and not pass on the full amount to the final consumer. There needs to be a review on this issue. It will reach more than R$ 8 by the end of the year that way”.

Economist Marcelo Loyola Fraga, on the other hand, treats gasoline at R$ 8 as “inevitable”, noting that the government’s recent speeches indicate that the situation will only get worse. Bolsonaro said that nothing is so bad that it cannot get worse.

“This conveys a terrible image to investors, economic agents and the population. No wonder the dollar rose after this speech of his. A general was placed at Petrobras (Joaquim Silva e Luna, who heads the state-owned company) who did not resolve anything. Either the government interferes, or prices will continue to increase to satisfy Petrobras shareholders.”

Eduardo Araújo, also an economist, believes that gasoline will not reach R$ 8.

“We will see a variation precisely because of the electoral climate for 2022. Bolsonaro will not want to lose popularity. The government will make a move to control fuel prices, even so, I see the price of gasoline staying in the range of R$ 7.10.”

Last Monday, Petrobras declared that it is responsible for only R$ 2 in the composition of gasoline prices, emphasizing that “anything that exceeds R$ 2 is not Petrobras’ responsibility”, indicating that it is a matter for the federal government should solve.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said that fuel prices are high all over the world. “It’s high because the pandemic is ending, oil production has dropped a lot during this period of the pandemic and the price has risen dramatically.”

The highest percentage goes to Petrobras (Photo: Arte Jornal A Tribuna)

what forms the price

Composition

The calculation at the side, carried out by Petrobras, is based on the average prices of the state-owned company and the average prices to the final consumer in the 26 Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

In the case of gasoline, 33.4% of the amount the consumer pays at the pumps is equivalent to the price Petrobras charges distributors. Based on the current value of gasoline in the state (R$ 6.26, according to data from Sefaz), this represents R$ 2.09084 of the total.

Anhydrous alcohol is added to the pure gasoline that leaves the refinery, raising the price by 16.9%. This represents R$0.70738 of the total.

Gasoline leaves Petrobras with the value of the product plus federal taxes: Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide), shared with states and municipalities; the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Contribution to Social Security Financing (Cofins). They are equivalent to 11.3% of the final value, or R$0.70738 of the R$6.26.

The Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), charged by the states and the Federal District, adds 27.7% more to the price of gasoline, or R$1.73402. This is the national average value. In the state, the tax is 27%, the third lowest levied in the country, which would be equivalent to R$ 1.6902 from R$ 6.26.

Finally, around 12% of the amount charged for gasoline is equivalent to distribution and resale. This is the profit range of gas stations, and is equivalent to R$ 0.66982 of R$ 6.26.

Source: Petrobras and AT research.