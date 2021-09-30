Gil do Vigor recalls financial difficulties and thanks: ‘I managed to give my family what I always wanted’ | More you

The ex-BBB said he was telling friends that he would study in the United States even before applying to an American university. He wanted so much to do the PHD outside Brazil that he thought of it all the time: “It’s very important to talk about dreams. That’s what made me not give up, repeat to myself that it was possible. A friend of mine – who was hitting on, I found it on the internet, I won’t lie – I was looking at the messages I sent him before and the first thing I said was that I was going to take PHD in the United States, I hadn’t even applied.”

Gil also talked about a class he took at the PHD that mixed math with a life lesson. “It’s an equation that is talking about capital accumulation. Having the decision between producing and consuming, people will not die just working or live only for leisure, they have to have the choice between capital and work. In this choice, you need to find a equation that gives its decisions in each period of time. It is my life represented in the equation”, he explained, who added:

“Many times we are worried about tomorrow, but the decision we take today will decide our tomorrow. You can’t be worrying about the decision I made today, when it’s tomorrow that I reap yesterday’s decisions, you can’t stay crying. There’s a lot of life lessons even in math.”

