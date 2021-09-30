Globo defines who will replace Fátima Bernardes at the ‘Encontro’

After confirming the removal of Fátima Bernardes from the “Encontro” as of October, Globo hammered out who will replace the presenter in charge of the morning show. According to the network, a pair of presenters was called to take over the attraction for 30 days.

The “Encontro” will be presented by Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta. The station evaluated names like Mona Lisa Duperron and André Curvello, but opted for the presenters of “É De Casa”. Recently, the discarded duo was selected to command the 59th birthday of Globo Mornings titleholder.

Fátima Bernardes will leave the “Encounter” to undergo an arthroscopy on her shoulder, to recover a tendon. This is not the first time she has been absent from work. In December, the communicator withdrew from the program to treat early-stage uterine cancer, discovered in the same month after undergoing routine tests.

The return of the global came one month after the successful surgery. At the time, the girlfriend of federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha (PDT) was moved when talking about the difficult phase and his recovery. She called her return a ‘re-debut’ in the morning programming of the leading TV channel in Brazil.

“It is with great joy that I say good morning to you on the other side of the screen. I have the feeling of re-release. I remember a lot the feeling of December 2nd, that I already knew I would have to go to the doctor because something had gone wrong. And today it’s completely different, I come back to the program with renewed energy”, began Fátima Bernardes.

“I always tried to put myself in the shoes of the people who got the news about cancer. And when I found out I had cancer, it was a punch, we think we’re going to fall, but we don’t know where. I feel like I’m still recovering from the punch, not understanding it very well”, concluded the presenter of the program “Encontro”.

In August, Fátima Bernardes had to be replaced in a hurry after waking up feeling unwell. At the time, Globo called Fernanda Gentil and André Curvello, who presented the “Encontro” live. The holder underwent a Covid-19 examination, and a virus infection was ruled out. To date, neither the broadcaster nor the presenter have revealed the cause of the indisposition.

Recently, Patrícia Poeta, presenter scheduled to replace Fátima, underwent emergency surgery, and revealed that she ran the risk of death with the procedure. “Dear ones, after the scare, I follow the way home to finish recovering there. Now, I confess that there is no way to go through such a nightmare, after several days in hospital, and not reflect on everything I experienced during this period. The record seems to be dropping and you, of course, trying to understand things better and why all that stuff”, he said.