God Of War Ragnarok wins a trailer dubbed in PT-BR; check out!

PlayStation released, this Wednesday (29), a version dubbed in Brazilian Portuguese of the trailer for God Of War Ragnarok. The video practically confirms that the game will be 100% localized, as was the previous title in the franchise.

The company has not confirmed, but actors Ricardo Juarez (Kratos), Lipe Volpato (Atreus) and Milton Levy (Mimir) are expected to reprise their roles in the new game. In addition, the voices of the brothers Brok and Sindri should again be performed by Mauro Castro and Marcelo Salsicha, respectively.

Check out the trailer dubbed in Portuguese below:

“Kratos and Atreus must travel to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as the Asgardian forces prepare for war,” says an excerpt from the official synopsis.

The game received its official name and first gameplay material on September 9th, during the PlayStation Showcase event. On the occasion, the company explained that the story will take place soon after the end of God of War (2018) and that Freya and Thor will be two of the main antagonists.

Among other news, Cory Barlog will not be the director, as he passed the position to Eric Willims, who has been working at Santa Monica Studios for a long time.

God Of War Ragnarok will be released in 2022 exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. So, what did you think of the dubbed trailer? Do you want to play the title in Portuguese or English? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!