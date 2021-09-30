Google Announces New Search Features That Will Help You Find What You’re Not Looking For

Google search is by far the easiest way to find answers quickly — and it can also generate new questions.

Sometimes these questions are generated by a random autocomplete suggestion. But the company has just announced changes to its search engine that will help you find answers to questions you didn’t ask.

At the Search On event, this Wednesday (29), Google announced several exciting new features that will transform your search engine into a kind of mind reader. These include the Google Lens (lens) tool, which will allow you to search with words and photos, and a new menu named “Things to Know” — which will provide answers to questions related to your search.

The new features will be powered by a machine learning model called MUM, or Unified Multitasking Model. It is capable of collecting information from formats other than text, including images, audio and video. MUM can also transfer this knowledge into 75 languages.

Thanks to machine learning, Google can now include context outside of standard text-based search terms, which can be useful if you don’t know what to search for and what words or phrases to use.

In the coming months, Google search results will start showing links related to what the user was looking for, but perhaps didn’t think about.

One of the examples the company gave was a search for acrylic paint: just type the term in the search bar and then scroll down to the section called Things to know.

Google will present you with a description of acrylic paint and where you can buy it, with links on how to use acrylic paint, the styles associated with that type of paint, technical tips, and how to get started in your desired environment.

Google’s artificial intelligence will pull all this information from relevant search results. It is possible that the resource ÇOyou are to know make you less likely to click on links to find more information if the search is theoretically complete and organized.

Google Lens will use machine learning to let you ask questions about photos with real-time visual search.

For example, if you see a picture of a sweater, you can use Lens to order other types of clothing items with the same pattern.

However, perhaps the most practical implementation of this feature is when you’re looking for help identifying something specific, and you’re not sure how to put a phrase in a search.

Google demonstrated this with a photo of a bicycle with a broken gear.

Simply point your Google Lens-compatible camera at the broken part of your bike, then ask Google how to fix it — no need to identify the part by name.

These Google Lens features won’t be available until early next year, and it’s not clear whether they will be incorporated into the Google Lens app or the default camera app of an Android phone.

Google is also using machine learning to recognize moments in a video and identify topics related to the scene.

For example, if you’re watching a video about a specific animal that isn’t mentioned in the video’s title or description, Google might tell you the species and show related links.

Google says that this particular feature will be released in the coming weeks, with more “visual enhancements” coming out in the coming months.

Finding related images will soon be easier with a newly redesigned image search results page. This should make searching for project ideas and other related searches a little easier.

Two more basic search changes, unrelated to Google machine learning, are options for Refine this search and Expand this search, which you can choose while searching the Internet.

This will help you go beyond your original question or narrow it down. Google said these features will be released in the coming months.