Google Demonstrates New AI That Could Revolutionize Internet Search

Google held this Wednesday (29) the Search On event, aimed at presenting news in the search engine and developments in the services linked to it. The center of attention of the event was the already announced artificial intelligence called MUM (Multitask Unified Model), an evolution of the BERT algorithm for online searches.

While not exactly new, this was the first time that MUM was shown to have effective real-world applicability. In an example demonstrated at the event, the AI ​​was able to identify a shirt pattern and find similar patterns for socks. For this, just use Google Lens or a photograph, select the desired area and give the command of what you want to do from the capture.

Searching with Google Lens will use the MUM to deliver the expected result (Image: Disclosure/Google)

The big thing behind the MUM is precisely an association of countless pieces of information simultaneously and insanely agile — much faster than the blink of an eye. Intelligence crosses various data to arrive at the expected result.

Another demonstration during the event involved a broken bicycle and the repair of a part. With the phone’s camera, you just need to point at the broken part and ask Google how to fix it, without needing to know the specific name of it. The result displays videos, text tutorials, stores where you can take your bike to fix and other related research.

More context in the search

One of the search engine’s focus in recent years is fighting fake news and fake websites. In today’s announcement, Big Tech shows that it is still not satisfied with what it already has and delivers even more data to the user. In addition to the “About this Finding” feature, which shows information about the site’s authenticity, the search engine will also provide more detail: what Wikipedia says about it, what the site says about itself, what other respected pages say, and news recent.

A novelty announced today was Things to Know (Things to Know, in free translation), whose objective is to bring additional information that can help in research on a certain subject. In practice, this seems to be an evolution of the “People Ask Questions Too” feature, but with a more do-it-yourself feel rather than just answering questions.

If you search for “acrylic painting”, Things to Know should have things related to the topic: “how to start painting”, “what are the most used techniques”, “what materials you need to have”. This addition will also bring suggestions to refine the search or expand it, with suggestions from famous painters, painting styles, and the like. Today, this relationship even exists, but it is more generic than the MUM will provide.

Videos integrated with results

Another aspect that seems more improved is the search related to videos. Today, you basically get videos that contain the desired keyword in the title and description as a search result. With the proposed innovation, there will be the suggestion of exact excerpts with contents displayed in the audiovisual material.

The result will show videos at the exact minute where there is the result for the search and related themes contained in that material (Image: Divulgação/Google)

This feature, Things to Know and the MUM survey will be available in English in the coming months, with no forecast to reach Brazil yet.

See store inventory

With a strong appeal in online commerce, Google will offer more options for those who like to shop online. A new feature will allow you to see if stores near you (or even via the internet) have the desired product in stock, which would avoid a “lost trip”.

If you don’t have it in the most suitable stores, you can still use filters to find out which store has it and so make your purchase with peace of mind, in the right place. This feature will be available in Brazil in the coming weeks.

public utility services

The online search will also have more useful information, especially about fires and tree planting. Google already had a mapping service for them, but the information is now more complete.

Finally, Google unveiled a Maps feature aimed at those who live in remote regions, with the possibility of creating a “virtual address” based on geographic coordinates. Address Maker will be released to government agencies and non-profit organizations operating in these more isolated or hard-to-find areas.

