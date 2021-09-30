Government evaluates taking money from road works to offset the rise in fuel prices – 09/29/2021 – Market

Government technicians assess the creation of a compensation fund supplied with resources from Cide (Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain) to try to contain the rise in fuel prices.

The objective is to respond to requests from President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who is looking for a way to intervene in prices to keep inflation from rising and falling in popularity.

The idea is to allocate up to 71% of the total resources collected from the tax to this fund. The difference (29%) must be transferred, obligatorily, to states and municipalities.

In 2020, Cide raised R$1.5 billion. Thus, the percentage estimated by the government would generate up to R$ 1.1 billion to offset prices.

Today, this money is mainly funding works by the Dnit (National Department of Transport Infrastructure) on roads, in addition to projects from the Federal Revenue through Fundaf (Development Fund and Administration of Tax Collection and Inspection), whose main objective is to change the structure tax collection.

The government has not yet defined what the solution will be and is studying different solutions, which may include both infra-legal measures and proposals to be analyzed by Congress.

This Wednesday (29), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the discussion on the creation of a fuel price compensation fund began.

“There are three projects and one of them is the creation of a stabilization fund, without interfering with Petrobras’ pricing policy in the sense of attacking, with interference in taxation or definition of values, but a fund that precisely provides comfort for these fluctuations,” he said.

Lira also said that alternative ways to supply this fund are being discussed.

“There are two possibilities for you to deal with this fund, and we are still discussing this. Both with dividends, which are mostly passed on to the Union, and with some discussion there regarding pre-salt gas.”

People who participate in these discussions in the government confirm that one of the ideas is to use resources from dividends to be paid by Petrobras to the Union, which have grown in recent months.

In the last bimonthly forecast of the Ministry of Economy, there was a 47% growth in the expectation of payment of dividends by state-owned companies to the Treasury in 2021 —to more than R$25 billion.

The main factor for the increase is the oil company’s payments above forecast. By the end of this year, the Union, Petrobras’ main shareholder, has about R$ 12 billion to receive.

In late July, Bolsonaro had already signaled that he would use Petrobras dividend for another initiative — a program to buy cooking gas canisters for the poorest. According to him, the resources — about R$ 3 billion — would come from the state-owned company.

“The new president of Petrobras, the [Joaquim] Silva e Luna has a reserve of approximately R$ 3 billion to really serve those most in need. It would be a gas voucher, it would be the equivalent — in what has been studied so far — of a free cylinder every two months,” said the president.





Planalto advisors and the Petrobras president himself claim that Bolsonaro actually made reference to the resources in dividends that would be paid by the state-owned company.

This is not the first time that the creation of a fuel price amortization fund has been considered.

In 2018, under the then President Michel Temer (MDB), then Minister Moreira Franco (Mines and Energy) evaluated the creation of a similar compensation mechanism, which would serve as a cushion to cushion high fuel prices with resources from federal taxes, principally.

Although this fund is defended in the Bolsonaro government, there are differences among its team. Inspired by the Chilean model, it did not work in the country, forcing the government to inject $760 million into the fund just to stabilize it.

This amount, spent only between 2007 and 2009, was the result of the difference between the collection of taxes, which supplied the fund, and the rise in oil, which greatly exceeded the value of tax revenues.

Colombia has also implemented a similar system to buffer fuel ups and downs. Created in 2008, it became loss-making in 2010, with the loss financed by the government.

Another proposal considered is the creation of a flexible fuel tax, something that was even announced by Bolsonaro as a campaign promise in 2018.

This model is implemented in some European countries and works as follows: in times of high oil prices, the tax levied on fuels would be lower and, on the contrary, it would be higher in times of low oil prices.

The problem is that, at this moment, the initiative would generate yet another tax increase to weigh against the popularity of Bolsonaro, who, when he took office, promised not to create new taxes or raise those that are in force.

Anyway, the search for a design that involves federal resources meets what is defended by the president of Petrobras.

In a hearing at the Chamber, Silva e Luna stated that there is no room for adventures in the company and that any solution that involves an intervention by the public authorities would need to be compensated by the public coffers.

“In accordance with the Constitution, and you know it, it [Petrobras], when guided by the Union under conditions different from those of any private company operating in the market, will be compensated,” Silva e Luna said about two weeks ago.

“This happened in 2018, when there was interference from the Union and it ended up having compensation in the end for these costs,” stated the president of the state-owned company.