Government of São Paulo ruled out intervention in Prevent Senior

The São Paulo government’s Health Department ruled out intervention in the Prevent Senior network hospitals in the city of São Paulo.

The main basis that helped to substantiate this decision was a Technical Inspection Report prepared by the secretariat itself from an inspection in one of the network’s hospitals on March 19th. The document points out that “the institution follows biosafety standards”.

“Despite the large number of hospitalized patients and the seriousness of the cases, it was found that the institution follows biosafety standards, providing resources for professionals to carry out their activities, establishing flows and daily monitoring in compliance with established standards, training and restriction flow of people in places where there are confirmed or suspected cases, as a way to minimize the risk of Sars-Cov-2 transmission”, concludes the report in its final remarks.

The five-page document (read below) is about the inspection at the Sancta Maggiore hospital in the Paraíso neighborhood in São Paulo.

The conclusion of the Secretary of State is opposite to that of the Secretary of the City Hall of São Paulo, according to a letter sent by the Municipal Secretary of Health Edson Aparecido to the then Secretary of Health of the State, José Henrique German, on March 27, 2020. Aparecido asks that the network’s hospitals undergo an intervention based on inspections carried out on March 18 and 23. In his request, he points out a good part of the accusations that are currently being pointed out by the CPI of the Pandemic.

“Considering the reports of the technical visits carried out by the surveillance team that pointed out underreporting of suspected cases, failures in the isolation of confirmed cases, failure to collect the test for influenza in cases of SRAG (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), no testing of health professionals on leave with flu-like syndrome, lack of testing kits, admission of SARS cases to the ICU without confirmation of the etiological agent, favoring the cross-transmission of respiratory transmission agents to other patients arranged in the same intensive care unit. Considering the first case of death that occurred in the city of SP on March 17, publicized by the media since there was no timely notification from the institution to Organs competent bodies. Considering the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Municipality of São Paulo, which indicates 39 deaths in the institution’s hospitals, we request temporary intervention at the Sancta Maggiore hospital – Paraíso, Pinheiros and Jardim Paulista units until the institution complies with the norms of the Health Code in force, says the municipal secretary .

There was never a formal response to the request to intervene. This Wednesday (29), sought after, the Secretary of State of São Paulo told the CNN that the inspection carried out by her answers this question of intervention and that the term used at the time was made incorrectly, since it deals with a private service regulated by the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS). The then secretary José German was in the same line: “It was not the case of intervention because it was a private service”.

Sought, Prevent told the CNN that both procedures were filed without objective recommendation and that the Public Ministry of São Paulo also filed investigations against the plan due to lack of evidence.