Government prepares credit stimulus package that could reach R$ 10 trillion – Economy

BRASILIA – The economic team is going to launch three measures to stimulate the credit at the Parents. The proposal is to give a “shock” in the collateral market to increase credit operations at lower rates. The government estimates that the measures have the potential to boost more than R$10 trillion in credit.

The package had already been studied for over a year by the team of the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, but now technicians from the economic area say that the measures will finally come out of the paper in the coming days, according to the state. A provisional measure (MP) will be sent to the Congress, between the 6th and 13th of October, and a decree should be issued tomorrow.

Amidst criticism in the week of the president’s 1,000-day term Jair Bolsonaro, the government is seeking to reverse the pessimistic environment with the growth of the economy in 2022 with the disclosure of a positive agenda of measures.

On another front, the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) prepares announcement of changes to encourage small investors, with rate reduction for small investors Autonomous Investment Agents (AIs).

The MP will allow the creation of the so-called Guarantee Management Institution. The guarantees given may be fractioned, allowing for greater use of them in credit operations.

The better use of guarantees in the post-pandemic economic recovery scenario is considered a catalyst for credit operations for those who have equity (backing) in search of cheaper financing. The proposal is to increase the efficiency of the use of these guarantees, bringing greater competitiveness to the segment, as occurs in other countries.

A second measure, coupled with the first, will facilitate the use of backed guarantees on movable goods, such as cars, machinery and even finished goods and raw material inventories.

Today, companies find it difficult to use movable property as collateral. Although companies have the majority of assets in chattel, more than 70% of collateral is given in real estate.

The manager will assess the asset (mobile or immobile) and say how much funding the individual or company can get.

The borrower can choose any financial institution and seek the loan. Once you pay the loan amount, you free up space to get more credit from another bank if you want. You will be able to choose the bank that offers the best condition. A fintech, for example, could be a credit management institution.

The third measure is the launch of the Rural Product Certificate (CPR) green for credit aimed at environmental preservation. The CPR exists since 1994 and is a title, issued by the rural producer or its associations, of promise of future delivery of agricultural products.

Instead of financing a soy production, the CPR could be issued to preserve an environmental area. The technicians in the agricultural area of ​​the Ministry of Economy calculate an emission potential of R$ 30 billion of green CPR in four years.

Giovanni Beviláqua, Capitalization and Financial Services analyst at Sebrae, notes that access to credit by small businesses has always been very restricted, because it is considered more risky by the financial system. One of the mitigators of this risk is precisely the guarantees required by financial institutions. “Small businesses find it very difficult to lend these real guarantees”, he says. For him, the proposal to facilitate other guarantees and the creation of a national system of guarantees, under discussion by the government, tend to improve access to credit by companies.

Banks

Behind the scenes, the banks point out restrictions on the creation of a credit bureau to manage the guarantees, as they believe it would be difficult to implement and control. Wanted, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) says it supports all initiatives to improve the credit environment and has participated in the discussions of the Capital Market Initiative, which is a strategic government action aimed at developing the capital market, coordinated by Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

According to Febraban, Brazil has one of the lowest guarantee recovery rates, 15%, according to an analysis by Acceture. This percentage is much lower than the 81% verified in the U.S, at 41% of the Chile or the global median of 69%.

The credit recovery time is also extremely high: four years. Higher than the United States, one year, and Chile, two years. All these factors directly influence the cost of credit and the country’s economic development, says Febraban.

Understand the main points of the government’s credit program:

Provisional Measure

Creation of the Guarantee Management Institution, which will manage the guarantees. The guarantees given may be fractioned, allowing for greater use of them in credit operations

Facilitate the use of backed warranties on movable goods such as cars, machinery and even finished goods and raw material inventories

Decree:

Creates the Green Rural Product Certificate (CPR) to obtain credit aimed at environmental preservation

Collateral Recovery Rate: