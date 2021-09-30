Grêmio informs criteria for the access of members and fans to games with partial audience restriction in the Arena

return of audience

Fans will have access to the Arena from next Sunday, in a game against Sport

29 SEP 2021

While awaiting the release of new sanitary protocols, scheduled to be released by the State Government, this week, Grêmio FBPA informs the criteria that will be adopted for access by members and the general public in the next Grêmio games, as long as there is restriction of occupation in the Arena.

The order of priority will take place through specific waves of access, with criteria established for valuing members up to date, with privileges for members who have kept paying their tuition since the beginning of the pandemic. It is important to highlight that in this context of restriction, it will be necessary to implement a check-in system for members who are exempt from purchasing tickets.

It is also noteworthy that the check-in process, as well as the purchase of tickets by fan partners (Gold and Diamond categories) and fans in general will be carried out on the website https://torcedor.arenapoa.com.br/ login, with the issuance of tickets directly in this system. Members’ access cards WILL NOT WORK for the duration of the stadium’s public restriction, that is, all accesses will be carried out exclusively through tickets issued by the Arena system.

We also inform you that all tickets will be nominal and non-transferable, with the possibility of issuing only one per CPF. When accessing the stadium, proof of the identity of the fans may be required.

Members able to check-in will be those who are up to date and have seats in the Arena or seat in the North Arquibancada. To check-in you will need your registration number and password in the Arena system, being allowed to inform that you will come to the stadium in your respective sector. Check-in will be available until the moment prior to the start of ticket sales or until the maximum occupancy capacity allowed in each member’s sector is exhausted.

Ticket sales for fan members will start after the check-in waves close, subject to availability, after the established waves.

Finally, the sale to the general public will only take place after the waves destined for the Fan Members, according to the number of tickets available.

For members allocated in the North Bleachers, if the sector cannot be opened due to sanitary protocols, check-in may be carried out for the Gramado Sul sector. In addition, due to the access limitations imposed by the atypical moment of force majeure, there will not be seats marked in the stadium, even for members of the categories where this right is defined according to each associative modality. As soon as availability is resumed to the full capacity of the stadium, normal access will be re-established by the partners and the general public.

The structuring of priority access flow will obey the following order:

PARTNERS WITH THE RIGHT TO SEAT IN THE ARENA OR PLACE IN THE NORTH BEACHES

GROUP 1: Members with membership date prior to June/2020 and tuition up to date;

GROUP 2: Members with association date from June/2020 and tuition up to date;

FAN PARTNERS

GROUP 3: Supporting Members with membership date prior to June/2020 and tuition up to date;

GROUP 4: Supporting Members with association date from June/2020 and monthly fees are up to date;

FANS

GROUP 5: Members who are not up to date and fans who have not joined up to the moment of accessing the ticket purchase system.

Check-in and ticket sales will respect the sequence of Groups 1 to 5, with each new group the previous one remains able to attempt access, that is, the groups will add up, as shown below:

The evolution from one Group to the other will depend on availability (amount of available tickets versus number of seats remaining per sector).

Fans who wish to join for priority access as explained above, as well as members who want to regularize their membership, can contact via the website socio.gremio.net, telephone/WhatsApp (51) 3218-2000 or, in person, going to the Member Service Center at Arena do Grêmio (East Esplanade, next to gate P) or at Grêmio Mania mezzanine (Rua dos Andradas, 1578).

Grêmio has the support and, above all, the understanding of its partners and fans in this moment of exceptionality and legal restrictions on access to the Arena, maintaining the conviction that together and complying with current protocols, we will soon be able to have our house full again .