Many believed that Jean Pyerre’s problem was with Renato, as the two didn’t seem to get along very well. So, when the coach left, there was an expectation that the midfielder would break for Grêmio.

However, whether with Tiago Nunes or Felipão, the midfielder has simply not been playing well. So it’s time for Grêmio to put an end to this relationship, the best deal for both would be to sell the player as soon as possible.

Because the more time Jean Pyerre spends on the Grêmio bench, the less the midfielder becomes. When the rumor arrived that there was an MLS proposal for JP, the tricolor should have sought out the club and sold it immediately.

Jean Pyerre just doesn’t work and may never work at Grêmio. But, their presence is holding back the possibility of talented base midfielders moving up.

Even if the tricolor doesn’t want to move up any midfielder now, Grêmio already has Campaz and Douglas Costa to do the job. There is a lot of talk about recasting Immortal for 2022, and the departure of Jean Pyerre is fundamental to that.

Grêmio should sell this player while he still has a market

Selling Jean Pyerre would be of great value to Grêmio, as it would already be used to pay for one of the contracts made in this last window, leaving money left over for new business.

Although Jean Pyerre hasn’t played very well for some time, he has made a name for himself, which makes it possible for him to sell to more alternative markets such as Eastern Europe, MLS and the Arab world.

Part of the Grêmio squad that should be part of the reformulation still has a market, which will allow Romildo to reformulate the squad if he wants, thus being able to build a stronger and more competitive team for 2022.

