Gretchen explodes on the web by making fun of her name on MasterChef

Gretchen was the guest of the night of MasterChef of the last tuesday (28) and, for the first time, showed his culinary skills in the most famous kitchen on TV. The rebolado queen did something different from any famous and shared the stove with Kelyn in the preparation of a feijoada.

The top 11 of the gastronomic reality show was divided into pairs and Kelyn was left without a colleague. Ana Paula Padrão surprised the participant when she announced Gretchen as her partner.

“Everyone with a pair and one alone is not possible, right? So I’ll bring your match. She is an actress, a singer… She breaks the internet! Help me welcome Gretchen!”, announced the presenter.

“Listen, do you do all these things do you still have time to cook?”asked Ana Paula. “Clear! It’s not a difficult thing. It’s a day-to-day thing”, answered.

“I am carioca! I’m from Rio and I’ve always eaten feijoada. I have my way of doing and I have some little tricks, see Kelyn”, warned the artist. “Vinagretchen…”, fired then. “I’m glad you’re here!”, approved the journalist.

Helena was eliminated from the program and took the opportunity in her final speech to praise Henrique Fogaça. “He shook me up and made me a better cook, a better person”, exposed.

Check out the repercussion on the web:

Who else wanted to be in Kelyn’s shoes right now? 🙌 Just imagine cooking with the QUEEN @GretchenSinger? Well, that she has been swinging in “Melô Do Piripipi” we already know, now I really want to see if the MUSE of the internet is good at FEIJOADA! Let’s find out.#MasterChefBR@BandTV pic.twitter.com/WvyyIgGWN9 — MasterChef Brazil (@masterchefbr) September 29, 2021

I think I’ll make a vinaigrette here at home too #MasterChefBR pic.twitter.com/kCri1J9SJP — Literature and Culture💉🐊 (@amo_literature) September 29, 2021

There was a tweet on TV talking about vinaigrette rachei #MasterChefBR pic.twitter.com/OLV4AY583d — Karla Coradini (@kacoradini) September 29, 2021

They dropped the vinaigrette joke with gretchen #MasterChefBR pic.twitter.com/MH5u7CIs2c — Mateus Silva (@Misfortunee) September 29, 2021