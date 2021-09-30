Gretchen explodes on the web by making fun of her name on MasterChef

Gretchen participates in MasterChef as a special guest (Image: Playback / Band)

Gretchen was the guest of the night of MasterChef of the last tuesday (28) and, for the first time, showed his culinary skills in the most famous kitchen on TV. The rebolado queen did something different from any famous and shared the stove with Kelyn in the preparation of a feijoada.

The top 11 of the gastronomic reality show was divided into pairs and Kelyn was left without a colleague. Ana Paula Padrão surprised the participant when she announced Gretchen as her partner.

“Everyone with a pair and one alone is not possible, right? So I’ll bring your match. She is an actress, a singer… She breaks the internet! Help me welcome Gretchen!”, announced the presenter.

“Listen, do you do all these things do you still have time to cook?”asked Ana Paula. “Clear! It’s not a difficult thing. It’s a day-to-day thing”, answered.

“I am carioca! I’m from Rio and I’ve always eaten feijoada. I have my way of doing and I have some little tricks, see Kelyn”, warned the artist. “Vinagretchen…”, fired then. “I’m glad you’re here!”, approved the journalist.

Helena was eliminated from the program and took the opportunity in her final speech to praise Henrique Fogaça. “He shook me up and made me a better cook, a better person”, exposed.

