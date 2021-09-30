Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo reveals a backstage fight with Denzel Washington: “I was like, ‘Listen, motherfucker'”

More backstage bullshit from “Grey’s Anatomy”? We have! Ellen Pompeo is investing in new fields and now presents the podcast “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo”. This week, Meredith Gray’s interpreter hosted former co-star Patrick Dempsey for a chat about their time together. In one of the most shocking revelations, Pompeo admitted that he had already considered abandoning the attraction and recalled the day he fought with director Denzel Washington.

Washington, a two-time Oscar winner, was hired by producer Debbie Allen to direct a specific episode. According to the actress, Allen was looking for ways to keep the show’s star “interested” in the show after most of the original cast had left. “After you left, I thought, ‘Why do I have to stay here? Everyone is gone. I have to go now. Sandra is gone, Patrick is gone, I have to go too’”, said Ellen.

But working with Denzel Washington was something she couldn’t miss, as she never imagined the possibility of him directing an episode of the medical drama. “He arrived about three weeks early so he could catch up, because Denzel doesn’t watch TV much, he probably never saw the show. He only agreed to do the show because his wife is a huge fan. I think he saw it as good exercise to go in and drive something fast.”, continued. “I heard about it and I was very jealous. I thought, ‘Oh, it would be great to work with him’”, admitted Dempsey.

However, it was not an easy task for the protagonist. “Super stars are super stars for a reason. There’s just an energy and vibe they give off that makes them super charismatic. And Denzel has plenty. But, Denzel is a movie star, right? He doesn’t know anything about directing TV”, he said.

The episode in question was in season 12, entitled “The Sound of Silence”, in which Pompeo’s character, Meredith Grey, is attacked by an epileptic patient, who even breaks the doctor’s jaw. Ellen had to act with very little dialogue due to her character’s jaw being “cracked”. And she also had to face the director’s “wrath” when she tried to venture outside the script.

“I really didn’t want to talk to this actor [Dohn Norwood] or seeing this actor before we did this scene, so I didn’t have a lot of interaction with him. And then he apologized to me [na cena], but he was doing it very quietly. He chose to speak very softly. And I was bummed to have to sit there and listen to this apology. And he wasn’t looking into my eyes and I yelled at him. I was like, ‘Look at me! When you apologize, look at me!’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue”, remembered.

The creative choice did not please Denzel Washington. “Denzel has lost his mind. He was like, ‘I’m the director! Don’t tell him what to do!’”, said. But she did not remain silent and replied back: “I was like, ‘Listen, motherfucker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you talking to?'”.

In the podcast, Ellen made it clear that, despite the incident, she has a lot of respect for Denzel and that, after that, their relationship was calm. “I have the greatest respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything else, but we went there! And then his wife came to visit me, and I wasn’t talking to him. I was mad at him. I was like, ‘Yeah, he yelled at me today, I’m not okay with him, I’m not looking at him and I’m not talking to him.’ But Fwe were fine after that. He’s just one of the best who’s ever done it”, finished. Ufa! Who would have thought, right?!

