Guarani-SP X Cruzeiro – Supersports

by

  7
    1 time

    Mineiro team tries to move away from the competition’s relegation zone.

  6
    1 time

    Cruzeiro spins the ball and studies the owners of the house.

  5
    1 time

    Series B, in progress: Brasil-RS 0x0 Brusque.

  4
    1 time

    Cruzeiro does not take advantage of a free kick taken by the left field.

  3
    1 time

    For the toughest foul, yellow card for defender Thales (Guarani).

  two
    1 time

    Referee catches Thales’s toughest foul on Fan.

  1
    1 time

    Brock tries to launch for Moreno and shirt nine does not dominate the ball.

  0
    1 time

    VALENDOOO! Ball rolling to Guarani x Cruzeiro for Srie B do Brasileiro. Leaving the Minas Gerais team.

  0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in Brazil.

  0
    1 time

    UNIFORMS! Guarani is wearing a traditional green shirt and Cruzeiro plays today in white.

  0
    1 time

    Suspended, Adriano and Sbis defraud Cruzeiro.

  0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and the match will start at Brinco!

  0
    1 time

    At home, Guarani tries to join the G4 of the competition.

  0
    1 time

    TABLE! Guarani starts the match at 6 and the Minas Gerais team appears at 15.

  0
    1 time

    All set up and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll through Series B.

  0
    1 time

    Right now we have about 28 degrees in the interior of São Paulo.

  0
    1 time

    Cruise: Fbio, Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto; Flvio, Lucas Ventura, Giovanni and Claudinho; Vitor Fan and Marcelo Moreno.

  0
    1 time

    Bugre comes with Rafael Martins, Mateus Ludke, Thales, Ronaldo Alves and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade, Bruno Svio and Rgis; Jlio Csar and Junior Todinho.

  0
    1 time

    Teams officially scheduled in Campinas!

  0
    1 time

    The referee of the game will be Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR).

  0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we are going to follow everything from Guarani x Cruzeiro through the 27th round of Serie B. The ball rolls at 19:00 at the Brinco de Ouro stadium.