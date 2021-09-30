Guarani-SP X Cruzeiro – Supersports

7
Mineiro team tries to move away from the competition’s relegation zone.
Cruzeiro spins the ball and studies the owners of the house.
Series B, in progress: Brasil-RS 0x0 Brusque.
Cruzeiro does not take advantage of a free kick taken by the left field.
For the toughest foul, yellow card for defender Thales (Guarani).
Referee catches Thales’s toughest foul on Fan.
Brock tries to launch for Moreno and shirt nine does not dominate the ball.
VALENDOOO! Ball rolling to Guarani x Cruzeiro for Srie B do Brasileiro. Leaving the Minas Gerais team.
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in Brazil.
UNIFORMS! Guarani is wearing a traditional green shirt and Cruzeiro plays today in white.
Suspended, Adriano and Sbis defraud Cruzeiro.
Teams on the field and the match will start at Brinco!
At home, Guarani tries to join the G4 of the competition.
TABLE! Guarani starts the match at 6 and the Minas Gerais team appears at 15.
All set up and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll through Series B.
Right now we have about 28 degrees in the interior of São Paulo.
Cruise: Fbio, Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto; Flvio, Lucas Ventura, Giovanni and Claudinho; Vitor Fan and Marcelo Moreno.
Bugre comes with Rafael Martins, Mateus Ludke, Thales, Ronaldo Alves and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade, Bruno Svio and Rgis; Jlio Csar and Junior Todinho.
Teams officially scheduled in Campinas!
The referee of the game will be Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR).
Hello fans! Today we are going to follow everything from Guarani x Cruzeiro through the 27th round of Serie B. The ball rolls at 19:00 at the Brinco de Ouro stadium.