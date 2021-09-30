Guarani x Cruzeiro: click and follow the game live on the Brazilian Series B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Samuel Venâncio/Itatiaia



After the tough defeat by CSA, at Independência, last Sunday (26), Cruzeiro is seeking rehabilitation in Serie B against Guarani. Fox has remote chances of access, around 0.11% according to the math department at UFMG, and is now looking to add points and climb the table, so as not to have to “think” about the relegation zone.

With 31 points and in 15th position, Cruzeiro had its sequence of 12 unbeaten games interrupted. In addition, the defeat for the CSA was the first for coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo under the command of the celestial team.

The difference for fourth place, now Avaí, with 46 points, is 15 points. In contrast, the distance to the Z-4 ​​is five points. With that, the Luxembourg team needs to recover in the table, not to lose more positions.

Guarani x Cruise

Guarani

Rafael Martins; Mateus Ludke, Thales, Ronaldo Alves and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Régis; Bruno Sávio, Júlio César and Júnior Todinho. Technician: Daniel Paulista

cruise

Fabius; Rômulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto; Lucas Ventura, Flávio and Giovanni; Claudinho, Vitor Leque and Marcelo Moreno. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

Reason: 27th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: September 29, 2021, Wednesday, at 7:00 pm

Location: Princesa Earring Stadium, Campinas (SP)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (both from PR)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)