Gui Araujo delivers a sermon on Rico and sets an indication for the farm · TV News

A farmer for the second time, Gui Araujo decided to give a sermon to Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13. At dawn this Thursday (30), the two talked, and Anitta’s ex decided that he will nominate the also ex-MTV for the next farm. “There is no way to understand so much wrong attitude”, he justified.

Araujo cast his vote during the farmer’s live and was annoyed to see Rico snap Erika Schneider for trying to get closer to other participants. “I’m not going to be forcing friendships with these people. Erika over there trying to make friends with these people,” criticized the native of Alagoas.

“And because of that, he’ll be cursing the girl?” asked the farmer. “I see everything the same as you, but I know where to put myself. If I knew you wouldn’t listen to me, I wouldn’t come here. You keep boycotting yourself. I’m not giving you game talk, I’m talking life,” he continued .

Bill began to extol Rico’s qualities and said he needed to go back to being the funny guy who made everyone laugh, not the person who purposely caused collective punishment. “You mess with everyone’s emotions besides your own,” said the farmer.

“Do you think people will scream and I’ll have to keep quiet?”, asked Melquiades. “If it’s better for you, yes,” Guilherme advised.

