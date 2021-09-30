Hamilton says he can learn from Russell in 2022: “I want to win”

Hamilton and Russell hope for a harmonious relationship in 2022 (Photo: Lewis Hamilton/Twitter)

Many questions are raised about how Lewis Hamilton’s relationship with George Russell, his compatriot and Mercedes teammate in 2022, will be. The seven-time champion, however, believes it will be a harmonious partnership. In an interview with Sky Sports Italia, he revealed that he has no problems learning from Russell, even though he is 13 years younger, and vice versa.

“I believe my spirit can help the team progress, because I know what I need from the car and where my performance should go. I hope to be important in that sense and be part of Russell’s growth, who will be by my side. He is already very fast, but he will definitely learn from me because I have been in F1 for a long time. And I can learn from him too. Nothing stops me from learning from someone younger. I’m not afraid, I just want to win. I believe that as we get older we have to work more on the body, we have to train more. When you’re young, you need less,” Hamilton said.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Lewis Hamilton says he can learn from George Russell (Photo: Lewis Hamilton/Twitter)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

In 2022, the new cars and the unprecedented regulation have as their main objective to help drivers to overtake more easily. And, with a Mercedes contract until 2023, Lewis Hamilton says it’s one of the reasons he wants to stay in Formula 1 for a while longer.

“Next year, the performance of the cars will probably be closer. The races will be more intense, so riding skills can have a lot of weight. And that’s why I want to stay in F1, because it will really be an opportunity to show my skills. In our sport it is not that simple, sometimes there are opportunities for overtaking, but not so many. That’s why I’m excited,” he added.

In line with the comment from the owner of car #44, Russell has already stated that he hopes for a friendly atmosphere at Mercedes. For him, the relationship between the two will also be harmonious and the objective is to keep the focus on the development of the car and the team.

“Mercedes had a clear experience of what it is like to have a weak dynamic within the team. They made it absolutely clear that they don’t want to repeat that,” Russell said. “I don’t want conflicts either. I think it’s important, as teammates, to work together to drive the team forward and, next year, it’s a new car, new regulations, so there’s no guarantee who will have the fastest car,” he explained.