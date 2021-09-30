He decides! With Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in stoppage time, United beats Villarreal in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Champions League, the perfect marriage. With a goal by the Portuguese star in the 49th minute of the second half, in the best ‘Fergie Time’ style, Manchester United beat Villarreal by 2-1 and won their first victory in this edition of the competition. Alex Telles also scored for United and Paco Alcácer scored for the visitors.

+ SEE THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CHART AND SIMULATE RESULTS

DAVE SAVES

Manchester United’s tormentor in the last Europa League decision, Villarreal again proves to be a stone in United’s shoe. With Danjuma’s good escapes, the Yellow Submarine had good chances in the first minutes, but David De Gea made at least three saves to avoid the worst for the Red Devils.

ALMOST

Villarreal’s golden chance in the first stage came at the feet of Paco Alcácer, who took advantage of Varane’s failure and who, face to face with De Gea, finished it out. On the other hand, Manchester United’s best arrival was thanks to Villarreal, when Alberto Moreno tried to cut the pitch and almost scored against his own equity.

OPEN SCORE

Villarreal’s superiority in the first half took effect in the final stage. Just eight minutes into the game, Paco Alcácer took advantage of a cross and shoved into the back of De Gea’s net to put the Spanish team ahead at Old Trafford.

ALL THE SAME

And for those who were being dominated even with some ease, United woke up with the conceded goal and went for the top. Looking for a draw, Bruno Fernandes took a rehearsed free kick with Alex Telles on the edge of the area, who hit a nice first shot and left the score evenly again.

THERE AND HERE

United’s draw cheered up the match and the game became an exchange of attacks. The Red Devils had two good chances, one with Greenwood and one with Cavani’s header. On the other hand, Dia had the golden chance of giving Villarreal the victory in the final minutes, but stopped at De Gea.

FERGIE TIME

When everything seemed to be heading towards a bitter draw for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared. Until then missing in the match, the shirt 7 took advantage of Lingard’s assistance, villain in the defeat against Young Boys, to finish when Rulli left and turn the match to the Red Devils, who breathe a sigh of relief with their first victory in the competition.

SEQUENCE

Manchester United returns to the pitch this Saturday, at 8:30 am (GMT), for the Premier League, to host Everton at Old Trafford. Villarreal, on the other hand, takes to the field only on Sunday, at 1:30 pm (GMT), to host Real Betis, at the Estadio de La Cerámica.