Health Department asks for adjustments in protocol to release the public of Fortaleza X Atlético-GO – Jogada

THE Ceará Health Department (Sesa) requested this Wednesday (29) adaptations in the protocol developed by Ceará Football Federation (FCF) for the return of the public to the stadiums.

According to the note issued by the agency, “the Preliminary Analysis evidenced non-conformities with some items contained in the Test-Event Protocol published by Sesa and in the current decree of the Government of Ceará on social isolation measures against Covid-19 and release of activities.”

Adjustments must be submitted by 11:59 pm this Thursday (30th), for the body to decide whether there will be public or not in the duel between Fortaleza x Atlético-GO, scheduled for Saturday (2), for the 23rd round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship.

Submit a document of consent from the Municipal Health Department, assuming the commitment to inspect and monitor participants residing in Fortaleza, for a period of 14 days; Present an Operational Plan on how the monitoring of event participants, workers and collaborators will be carried out; Provide proof of participation of employees in the Biosafety Course promoted by the School of Public Health (this activity is offered free of charge and online, lasting eight hours) Describe how proof of the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 will be carried out in at least 15 days before the event takes place; Do not allow access to fans, employees and collaborators with only the first dose of the vaccine, even with a negative antigen test or RT-PCR; Do not allow the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages inside the stadium.

