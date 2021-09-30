Health professionals charge the CPI with caution when mentioning palliative care

Health professionals specializing in palliative care are dissatisfied with references to the area made in the Pandemic CPI in the findings on Prevent Senior’s practices in treating patients with Covid-19. The National Academy of Palliative Care (ANCP) issued this Wednesday (29) a letter in which it explains the role of the activity for society. It was delivered to senator and former minister of Health Humberto Costa (PT-PE), who read this Thursday’s session.

The document makes reference to quotes from senators alluding to statements by patients accusing Prevent Senior of recommending palliative treatments for elderly patients with Covid-19 to induce their death in order to reduce costs.

The letter highlights the importance and recognition of the activity by the World Health Organization (WHO), as “an approach that improves the quality of life of patients (adults and children) and their families, who face life-threatening diseases. It prevents and alleviates suffering through early identification, correct assessment and treatment of pain and other physical, socio-familial and spiritual problems”.

President of the entity, which supports the CPI, physician Douglas Henrique Crispim emphasizes that palliative care is not used exclusively by patients who are on the brink of death. The activity brings together a set of practices that aim to take care of the suffering of seriously ill patients. He emphasizes that practices such as failing to see a patient in the ICU or putting them on morphine pumps have nothing to do with activity.

‘Bad practices are not about palliative care’

“Palliative care is not just about dying patients, who are dying. We assist patients for three or four years, who are not dying, but living with serious illnesses. We would not like to be associated with the bad practices that the CPI points out, with good intentions, but out of ignorance. Let them use whatever term they want: homicide, euthanasia, but that has nothing to do with palliative care”, she protests.

The representative of the academy points out that, during the week, he attended a public hearing in the Senate for the development of a public policy for palliative care in the Unified Health System (SUS) and that wrong definitions about the activity affect the process and social perception of the activity.

“We have been very supportive since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. We took the model of virtual visits for a more connected approach to the family, we took care of the symptoms, even after Covid-19, mainly with shortness of breath, because we are specialists. We act in the way of passing on bad news to the family, from an aggravation to death. We guide and take care of the grief of many families through palliative psychologists”, she says.

In the letter, professionals in the area emphasize the 191 services it makes available and highlight that, despite all the advances, there is still little access to the approach in the country and the misuse of terms related to palliative care is a disservice to the health system and to professionals.

Wanted on the accusation pointed out in the CPI, the operator manifested through a note. “Prevent Senior finds the accusations that palliative care was to kill patients or to reduce costs absurd. Palliative care is adopted to reduce the suffering of patients whenever there is a medical recommendation and the consent of the family or the patient”, says the position.