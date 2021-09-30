Health Secretary criticizes injunction suspending ‘vaccine passport’ in Rio: ‘Unfortunate, it has no basis’ | Rio de Janeiro

“A decision like that is regrettable. It has no foundation, no clinical issue. It does not take into account the pandemic moment that we are experiencing and the importance of the vaccine”, declared Soranz.

“We hope that people are aware and continue to be vaccinated”, he amended.

The Municipal Attorney General’s Office had already informed that it would file an appeal against the decision. Until then, proof of vaccination will no longer be required for the public to enter places such as gyms, cinemas, theaters and stadiums (understand).

What sustains the judge

Rangel, judge of the 3rd Criminal Chamber, responded to a request from a retiree who filed the lawsuit alleging that “his freedom to move around the city freely was curtailed”.

In the provisional decision, Rangel determined that the Federal and Military Police, the Municipal Guard and the Brazilian Army.

In the case of the Army, the magistrate ordered commanders to guide subordinates to guarantee the “right to freedom of movement of any citizen who is prevented from entering any establishment mentioned in the decree”, restricting this order to military institutions.

What the judge granted when analyzing the request was a collective habeas corpus, canceling the decree that, according to him, remains in force regarding other measures that “do not affect freedom of movement”.

Rangel also wrote that the decree prevents “citizens fulfilling their duties from walking freely in the streets of their city” and the “persecution” of those not vaccinated with other historical persecutions, such as that against Jews.

“Who is today’s new enemy in the 21st century? THE UNVACCINED. They want to force people to be vaccinated and in the name of this kindness they curtail public liberties, arrest people in the streets, in squares, close beaches, establish lockdowns. was to witness the abuses I witnessed,” wrote the judge.

In the decision, the judge also cites the German genocide Adolf Hitler.

“Another who knew well to instill in the people the fear of enemies was Hitler, who through Nazi propaganda, instilled in the population the fear of Jews and Gypsies. It was necessary to annihilate them in order to defend themselves”, he quotes, transcribing an excerpt from a book.

At another point, the magistrate compares the vaccine passport with the marking of enslaved people and cattle, which occurred in the past.

“If in the past there was the branding of slaves (sic) and cattle by branding with branding iron or hot iron, today it is the vaccination portfolio that separates society. Time passes, but abusive, illegal and retrograde practices are the same. What changes are the characters and the time.”

In June of last year, Paulo Rangel was one of the judges of the 3rd Criminal Chamber who analyzed a request by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s defense on the “cracks” process.

The magistrate favored two requests made by the senator’s defense. One of them dealt with Flávio’s right or not to have privileged jurisdiction in the Court of Justice at the time when the “rachadinha” – the return of part of the advisors’ salaries – was being investigated.

The result of two votes to one gave the senator the right to be judged at the 2nd instance of the Court of Justice. However, Rangel ended up defeated in the second question analyzed by the 3rd Chamber, which dealt with the legitimacy of the decisions taken by the 1st instance of Justice in RJ.