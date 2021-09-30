Health workers willing to lose their jobs to avoid getting vaccinated in the US

by

Health workers protest mandatory vaccination in New York

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Health professionals complain that, after being considered heroes, they are being forced to be vaccinated

They are in the minority, but their claim may have a bearing on the direction of coronavirus vaccination policy in the United States.

Tens of thousands of health professionals in New York State are at risk of losing their jobs as the deadline set by state authorities for receiving at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine expired this week.

New York has one of the strictest vaccination rules in the US. The mandatory vaccination does not make exceptions even for those who do not want the injection for religious reasons, something that has already been contested in court.

About 70,000 of the 450,000 hospital workers in New York remained unvaccinated until last week, according to data published by the local press.