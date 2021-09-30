Health workers willing to lose their jobs to avoid getting vaccinated in the US

September 29, 2021, 15:24 -03 Updated 3 hours ago

They are in the minority, but their claim may have a bearing on the direction of coronavirus vaccination policy in the United States.

Tens of thousands of health professionals in New York State are at risk of losing their jobs as the deadline set by state authorities for receiving at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine expired this week.

New York has one of the strictest vaccination rules in the US. The mandatory vaccination does not make exceptions even for those who do not want the injection for religious reasons, something that has already been contested in court.

About 70,000 of the 450,000 hospital workers in New York remained unvaccinated until last week, according to data published by the local press.

This data reveals that the percentage of non-vaccinated people has fallen nine percentage points (from 25% to 16%) since last August 16, when then-Governor André Cuomo established mandatory vaccination as a condition for health workers to keep their jobs.

In doing so, Cuomo argued that the change was needed to deal with the delta-driven expansion of the coronavirus.

“Our healthcare heroes have led the battle against the virus and now we need them to lead the battle between the strain and the vaccine,” said Cuomo, who also encouraged mandatory teacher vaccination and urged private companies to make vaccination a requirement to admit customers to your premises.

This policy was maintained by New York Gov. Kathy C. Hochul, who said last Friday that she could hire temporary workers from the Philippines or Ireland to fill vacancies left by unvaccinated workers.

Hochul also said it could eventually declare a state of emergency to address the problems of understaffing due to the mass layoffs of unvaccinated workers.

Why aren’t they vaccinated?

With more than 42 million confirmed cases and more than 687,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the US is in a paradoxical situation in relation to the coronavirus.

Unlike what happens in most of the world, what hinders the vaccination process in the USA is not the lack of doses, but the reluctance of part of the population to get vaccinated.

As of Monday (9/27), 66.6% of Americans over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated and 77.1% had received at least one dose, according to the CDC.

The daily rate of vaccinated fell from an average of 3.35 million doses administered in mid-April to about 703,000 last week.

This decrease is not due to the lack of vaccines or medical personnel, but to the reluctance of part of the population to be vaccinated.

The reasons why Americans do not want to receive the covid-19 injection seem to be mainly related to their distrust of the vaccine or health authorities.

An August survey by the Pew Center found that nearly 9 out of 10 respondents who were not vaccinated agreed with the idea that “there is too much pressure on Americans to be vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, 8 out of 10 said they agreed with the phrases “we don’t yet know if there are serious health risks with covid-19 vaccines” and “public health officials aren’t telling us everything they know about covid vaccines -19”.

Likewise, three out of four non-vaccinated people gave a negative assessment of the changes that had occurred in relation to the norms for dealing with the pandemic, which made them question whether senior health officials are hiding something (78%) and made them trust less in their recommendations (75%).

Despite their doubts, clinical trials and monitoring of vaccines to date indicate that they are safe and highly effective in preventing serious illness and death, as has been repeatedly pointed out by health authorities and health experts around the world.

Different surveys conducted in recent months estimate that the percentage of Americans who have not been vaccinated and who do not plan to do so varies between 14% and 26%.

A Kaiser Foundation study indicates that 14% of Americans say they will never be vaccinated, while 3% say they will only do so if it is necessary for work, education or other reasons.

In this context, the fact that about 15% of hospital workers in New York State do not want to be vaccinated does not seem to be far from the scenario that exists in the rest of the country.

Though, of course, the reasons for not doing so may vary from person to person.

For example, Deborah Conrad, a health assistant working in the western part of the state, told the New York Times that her reluctance responds to the side effects of the vaccine, which she says she has seen and does not match scientific consensus.

Conrad said she doesn’t understand why it’s not enough to just wear the protective gear she wore before a vaccine was available.

“It’s not that I don’t want to continue doing my job. It’s just that I’m not allowed to continue doing my job,” she said.

Some health professionals reject the obligation for violating their individual freedoms, while others claim that, as they were already infected by the coronavirus, they already have natural immunity to the virus. It is important to highlight that experts warn that this type of protection is insufficient.

In any case, the New York Department of Labor has already issued a document in which it warns that workers who lose their jobs because they do not want to be vaccinated will not be entitled to receive unemployment insurance, unless they have a specific medical order.

Other workers claimed religious reasons. One group challenged the vaccination requirement in a court on that basis and obtained a court order deferring the application of this rule in their particular cases until October 12th.

Gov. Hochul maintained her firm rejection of workers using religious reasons not to be vaccinated, and last Sunday, at a cultural center in Brooklyn, she used a religious argument to defend vaccination.

“God answered our prayers. He made the most brilliant men and women — scientists, doctors, researchers — receive a vaccine. It comes from God to us and we should say, ‘Thank you, God, thank you,'” Hochul said.

The New York Example

Although they are a minority, the refusal to comply with the vaccination mandate by health professionals in New York can have a significant effect on the functioning of the health system in the state.

After all, healthcare personnel in all parts of the world are scarce and quite exhausted after more than a year and a half of fighting the pandemic.

In case it runs out of thousands of workers, Governor Hochul announced the possibility of declaring a state of emergency.

This would allow, among other things, the hiring of foreign health professionals or those who have obtained their licenses outside the state, as well as the incorporation of retirees or recent graduates.

It is also possible to request the support of National Guard troops with medical training or ask for help from the federal government in making available the health personnel of emergency teams for disasters.

In any case, what happens in New York will likely define the course that the different states of the country will take and how far they are willing to go in their efforts to vaccinate as many citizens as possible.

Rhode Island, Maine, Oregon and the District of Columbia (capital of the country) established that health professionals must be vaccinated to remain in their positions.

Some states have been more moderate in this requirement and allow those who do not wish to be vaccinated to regularly test for covid-19. In this situation are California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Illinois.

Many are waiting to see what happens in New York, whose example could set precedents and give lessons on how far it is appropriate or possible to go in mandatory vaccination.