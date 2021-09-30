Homeless Workers Movement protests in front of Flávio Bolsonaro’s mansion in Brasília | Federal District

Representatives of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) staged a protest in front of the house of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota) this Thursday morning (30). The mansion is located in Lago Sul, an upscale region of Brasília, 14 km from Praça dos Três Poderes..

The group arrived around 9am, with banners, empty pots and speakers. Protesters shouted slogans like “Out Bolsonaro.” The g1 tries to contact Flávio Bolsonaro’s advisors.

The mansion where the protest takes place is valued at R$ 5.97 million and was purchased by the senator in March of this year. The property has a total area of ​​2.4 thousand square meters. The Military Police accompanied the demonstration, and there were no incidents related to the act, which ended around 11:00 am.

According to the national coordinator of the MTST, Guilherme Boulos, the objective is to draw attention to the increase in hunger in the country.

“While Bolsonaro’s son is buying, in a doubtful way to say the least, a mansion worth more than R$ 6 million, the Brazilian people are in line for the bone, they are returning to cooking with firewood because of the price of the gas canister”, says Boulos.

2 of 3 Homeless Workers Movement protests in front of Flávio Bolsonaro’s Brasilia mansion — Photo: Scarlett Rocha/Scarlettrphoto Homeless Workers Movement protests in front of Flávio Bolsonaro’s Brasilia mansion — Photo: Scarlett Rocha/Scarlettrphoto

The National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, carried out by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security (Rede Pensan) indicates that, in the last months of 2020, 19 million Brazilians went hungry and more than half of the households in the country faced some degree of food insecurity.

The survey estimates that 116.8 million people lived with some degree of food insecurity at the end of 2020 and 9% of them experienced severe food insecurity, that is, they were hungry.

VIDEO: Ad brings images of the mansion purchased by Flávio Bolsonaro

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro is appointed by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro as the head of a criminal organization that worked in his office during the period in which he was a deputy of the State Legislative Assembly (Alerj). Between 2003 and 2018, he served four consecutive parliamentary terms.

3 of 3 Senator FLávio Bolsonaro (Patriot), during Covid’s CPI session — Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado Senator FLávio Bolsonaro (Patriot), during a session of the Covid CPI — Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

THE It is estimated that around R$ 2.3 million have been moved in a “split” scheme, in which employees of the then deputy returned part of the salary they received at Alerj. The money, according to the investigation, was laundered with investment in a chocolate shop in Rio in which the senator is a partner and in real estate.

In December 2019, the store was searched and seized in the investigation into these suspicious movements by former advisors, including former military policeman Fabrício Queiroz.

Currently, the complaint of the MP in Rio against Flávio Bolsonaro is paralyzed by an individual decision by Minister João Otávio de Noronha, who responded to a request from the defense of Fabrício Queiroz, Flávio Bolsonaro’s former advisor appointed as the financial operator of the cracks scheme.