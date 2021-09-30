Homesick, Felipe Melo surprises ESPN host from Argentina with ‘sincere’ response

ESPN Argentina’s guest, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo surprised the ‘F90’ program team this Wednesday to give a sincere answer about returning home. Asked by the presenter about what he would do when he arrived, the Palmeiras player said he would make ‘love’ with his wife.

– I’ll have dinner and then make love because I’ve been away from home for three days. With my wife,” he said.

– It’s not every day, they’ve been married for 15 years. When the will comes, you have to do it, otherwise it will pass.

The response drew applause and laughter from the commentators present. The presenter, clearly surprised, stated that he liked ‘the honest answers’ and decided to ‘give Felipe Melo a break and continue with the subject.

– Never before the game (have sex), the day before? – He asked.

– Not because I’m focused (with the team). I arrived yesterday at 6 am, slept. Now I’m going to eat, have a wine, then for sure. The children go to their rooms and I with my wife (to ours) – he added.

Palmeiras won a spot in this year’s Copa Libertadores and will defend the title won last season against Flamengo, champions of 2019. The game will be held on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay.