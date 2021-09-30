Hospital Unimed São Carlos – Unit I receives important certifications

Hospital Unimed São Carlos team receives certificate for the treatment of stroke patientsPhoto 2 – Credit: Disclosure

Last week, Unimed São Carlos Hospital – Unit I received important certifications about its work developed to care for patients affected by cerebrovascular accident (CVA) (Angels Initiative) and for its efforts to maintain the quality of care in Brazilian ICUs during the pandemic. These recognitions reinforce the Hospital’s concern with providing excellent care to its patients.

For Ivan Linjardi, Vice President of Unimed São Carlos, receiving the certificates and the plaque is recognition of the efforts of health professionals, making the Hospital a reference not only in the city of São Carlos but throughout the region.

Angels Initiative

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Prevention can prevent 90% of cases and the recognition of stroke warning signs, as well as rapid treatment at a referral center, can reduce the chance of sequelae.

Established by Boehringer Ingelheim in 2015, the Angels Initiative is an international project that empowers hospitals around the world to care for stroke patients. Angels’ main objective is to increase the number of centers capable of treating stroke and improve the quality of existing centers. The project provides support for implementation, management of protocols, training for various areas involved in the process and monitoring of the hospital’s performance.

“The Angels initiative is a Unimed Hospital project in partnership with the Boehringer Ingelheim laboratory and aims to be a reference for stroke patients in the city of São Carlos and region, focusing on addressing this issue in a way to avoid it, through quick and guided actions by specific protocol, the evolution of the disease and its sequelae. This work has been developed since December 2020, being composed of professionals in the areas of emergency care, neurology, radiology, nursing and clinical pharmacy with great support from the Unimed board”, explains the Hospital’s Technical Director, Paulo Roberto Motta.

Brazilian ICUs

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) 1 and 2, at Hospital Unimed São Carlos – Unit I, also received important recognition from Epimed and AMIB for their efforts to maintain the quality of care in Brazilian ICUs during the pandemic.

AMIB and Epimed Solutions teamed up to create the National Registry of Intensive Care. The project called Brazilian ICUs aims to characterize the epidemiological profile of Brazilian ICUs and share information that can be useful to guide health policies and strategies to improve the care of critically ill patients in Brazil.

In addition, the project aims to encourage the use of quality and performance indicators in the management of adult and pediatric ICUs in Brazil, thereby improving the quality of intensive care medicine and increasing patient safety in Brazil.¹

Thus, even in the face of difficulties in coping with Covid-19, the multidisciplinary intensive care team maintained the continuity of care for all critical patients and still continued to manage its indicators and contribute data to the national registry of intensive care.

