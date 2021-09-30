House Committee approves cryptocurrency regulation project; text goes to plenary

SAO PAULO – The special committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (29) Bill 2303/15, which establishes some rules for regulating cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC).

Today’s meeting was called to analyze the opinion of deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO) on the project authored by deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ).

After approval, Aureo recalled that the project is from 2015, a period in which little was said about digital currencies and that there was not much knowledge about the subject. According to the deputy, with the approval, Brazil will be in the news abroad, as the country takes the lead in the issue of cryptocurrency regulation.

He also spoke about the growth of scams using digital assets in recent years and therefore the need for regulation, citing cases from Atlas Quantum, Grupo Bitcoin Banco and the most recent one from GAS Consultoria.

“Today we have, in Rio de Janeiro, a city known as ‘New Egypt’ due to the number of financial pyramid scams, which shows the need to talk about this subject. I never thought of legislation that would limit investors, but give them security. Mainly to the small investor, the one who invests the money from his FGTS and his life savings”, stated deputy Aureo.

The text now goes to the plenary of the House and if approved, it still needs to go through the Senate before going to presidential approval.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that there are at least three other bills pending in Congress that deal with some type of regulation of the cryptoactive market, with the expectation that the federal government itself will send its own proposal soon.

The regulation project

Bill 2303/15 evaluated on Wednesday asked that airlines’ cryptocurrencies and frequent flyer programs could be disciplined by the Central Bank and supervised by the Financial Activities Control Board (Coaf). The approved text, however, excluded frequent flyer programs from the proposal.

Among some points, the bill determines that service providers of virtual assets, such as brokers, “may only operate in the country upon prior registration, and authorization from an agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration may be required to be indicated in an act of the Executive Branch ”.

This is an issue that has been debated around the world as exchanges (cryptocurrency brokers) operate in several countries, but without having offices in all of them, opening legal loopholes that can make it difficult for regulatory bodies to act and even protect the consumer.

The text also says that services with cryptoactives must follow guidelines that will be established by a regulatory body to be defined by the Executive Branch. Originally, the project defined that the regulator would be the Central Bank.

Brazil’s leading experts teach you how to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related