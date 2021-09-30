How do you take care of your heart? – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

Cardiovascular diseases have been among the leading causes of death in Brazil for many years. However, even in the face of this type of alert, health professionals and bodies emphasize that prevention is better than treating. Healthy eating, physical activity, stress control and maintaining a routine of exams are among the most widespread guidelines.

To mark the passage of World Heart Day, cardiologists James Fracasso and Carlos Henrique Purper Petterson, from Cordial Diagnostics Cardiovascular, provide guidelines related to risks and treatments. They participated in the live “Red September and cardiovascular prevention: Understand how and why to take care of your heart” broadcast by Portal Gaz and revealed that Medicine has been advancing a lot in the cardiovascular area and that today there is treatment for almost all heart diseases. For example, it is already possible to predict, several years in advance, whether a person might have a heart attack or a stroke, explains Dr. James. And with this it is possible to take preventive measures to avoid something worse.

Problems such as heart attack and stroke, according to Petterson, are caused by the progressive clogging of arteries and the factors that lead to this condition are cumulative. With advancing age the chances increase, warns the doctor. “A person who has had high cholesterol for 30 years is much more likely to have a heart attack than someone who has had high cholesterol for two years,” he says, recalling that the clogging of arteries is happening slowly.

Knowing the right time to look for a doctor and take the exams, knowing the symptoms and that there is treatment is essential to avoid more serious cases of these and many other diseases. In the following video, see how to take care of your heart and live better: