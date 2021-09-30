How drugs consumed at festival contaminate river and threaten animals | Song

Experts have found levels of environmentally harmful drugs in a river that flows near Glastonbury (UK), where one of the world’s leading music festivals takes place.

The team of scientists believes that festival goers who turn the Whitelake River’s vicinity into an open-air toilet have led to these “dangerous” levels of MDMA and cocaine – which put at high risk the preservation efforts of the rare European eels that live there.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers took measurements before, during and after the festival in 2019, downstream and upstream of that delimited area. The region below the festival had a concentration of MDMA 104 times higher than the one above.

The concentration of MDMA (the active ingredient in ecstasy that is usually sold as crystals) was four times higher a week after the festival with more than 200,000 people, pointing to a long-term impact in the region. On the other hand, the concentration of cocaine was triple that of MDMA, but it did not reach the point of being harmful to the local fauna, according to them.

Asked for comment on the study, a spokesperson for the Glastonbury Festival said the UK Environment Agency had not raised any concerns about the issue after the 2019 festival. “Protecting our local streams and wildlife is of paramount importance to us at Glastonbury Festival and we have a successful and complete waterway sampling regime in place during each festival as agreed with the Environmental Agency.”

He said, however, that organizers are “aware that the greatest threat to our waterways — and the wildlife they provide a habitat for — comes from festival goers urinating on the ground.” According to the spokesman, the festival does not tolerate the use of illegal drugs and continues to “strongly discourage” public urination.

‘Urinating outdoors is common, but harmful’

2 of 3 Kylie Minogue sings at the UK Glastonbury Festival in 2019 — Photo: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File Kylie Minogue sings at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival in 2019 — Photo: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File

One of the five authors of the study published in the scientific journal Environmental Research, researcher Christian Dunn of Bangor University (Wales), said the study “points out that drugs are being released at levels high enough to interrupt the life cycle. of the European eel”.

For him, it is necessary to increase the population’s awareness about drug and medicine residues. “They are a hidden pollutant, worryingly understudied, but potentially devastating.”

Dan Aberg, a master’s student at Bangor University and also a co-author of the study, points out that environmental contamination by illicit drugs when urinating outdoors happens at virtually all music festivals. “But unfortunately, the Glastonbury Festival’s proximity to a river means that any drug released by festival attendees has little time to degrade in the ground before entering the fragile freshwater ecosystem.”

Previous studies have already pointed out, for example, that cocaine in rivers can cause eels to become hyperactive, have muscle and respiratory problems and undergo hormonal changes.

There are researchers investigating the possible treatment of water using ecologically correct methods in order to minimize the release and impact of illicit drugs at festivals, but the studies are still in the preliminary stages.

Investigators of trace substances in water

3 of 3 Glastonbury Festival made last edition before the pandemic in 2019 — Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP/Arquivo Glastonbury Festival held its last edition before the pandemic in 2019 — Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP/Arquivo

The analysis of traces of medicines, drugs, other substances and even diseases such as covid-19 has been disseminated in the last two decades around the world, mainly with sewage networks and rivers or seas where these residues are discarded.

One of the main functions of a “wastewater epidemiologist” is to discover, for example, how the level of illegal drug use calculated in traditional approaches such as questionnaires can be compared with the more direct evidence found in sewage systems. And so point out sub-notifications, among other information.

The technique is not targeting individuals, but information about locations, which could alert authorities to the effectiveness of public health campaigns and services in a given region.

In addition to drug consumption, this analysis of particles in sewage can be used to analyze habits related to food and medicine.

A laboratory at the University of Queensland, Australia, for example, carried out collections in sewage treatment plants across the country in order to analyze the eating and drug consumption habits of different communities.

It’s the result? Generally speaking, researchers have found that the richer the community, the healthier their diet. In the higher socioeconomic strata, the consumption of fiber, citrus and caffeine was higher. In the lowest, prescription drugs showed significant use.