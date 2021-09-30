How many people were victims of the Cuban dictatorship

Juan Owen Delgado, a Cuban high school student, was 15 years old when his family sought asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in Havana on February 14, 1981. The group consisted of 14 people, including three women and four minors.

Eventually, the family was arrested and taken to the Villa Marista State Security Headquarters, Cuba’s notorious torture center. After being beaten and losing part of an ear, Juan was sent home, where his health condition deteriorated, leading to a coma and death.

The boy is one of the known and documented victims of the government in place in Cuba since 1959, when the revolutionary group led by Fidel Castro took power after overthrowing the dictator Fulgencio Batista.

However, the exact number of people killed as a result of the regime introduced by Castro is unknown. “To estimate the real number is practically impossible”, says Maria Werlau, co-founder and executive director of the Cuba Archive project, which seeks to objectively document the cost in lives of the Cuban revolution.

“The regime does not want to disclose the ‘body count’ associated with its repression,” explains Joseph J. Gonzalez, professor of Global Studies at Appalachian State University in the US, on the difficulty in making this calculation.

While many authors use mathematical models with little foundation, Werlau’s organization, based in the USA, is considered the most meticulous in this regard, as it works based on documents and reports of survivors. “It’s a very difficult job,” says Werlau. The most recent balance considers 9,222 deaths from January 1, 1959 to December 31, 2020, with 3,051 of them being executions by firing squad.

“Currently, the number that worries me the most is the number of people dying in prisons. We know that there are many and that they die because they do not receive medical care, because there is a lot of suicide and also that the guards kill them,” says Werlau.

She explains that the project seeks to publicize the consequences of the regime on people’s safety, in addition to creating awareness that violence is not the way to solve conflicts in a society. “We want to make verifiable and reliable information available so that everyone can draw their own conclusions about Cuba.”

Gonzalez emphasizes that there are no criteria or protocols to define who can be considered a victim of the dictatorship. In addition to people killed in armed conflicts and those executed by the government, there are countless Cubans who have drowned trying to escape the island. “It’s not clear how or when you should start counting bodies. There are no ready-made criteria”, says the academic.

revolutionary justice

Immediately after Batista’s escape, members of the defeated army suspected of being war criminals were captured, subjected to summary trials and, if sentenced to death, shot. Journalist Jon Lee Anderson describes in Che Guevara: A Biography one of the most notorious episodes of the period, when Raúl Castro commanded the execution with machine-gun bursts of more than 70 captured soldiers.

The so-called revolutionary justice was considered by Che and Fidel as necessary to consolidate the revolution, a position very different from that defended by Fidel in 1957, in a famous interview with the American newspaper The New York Times. At the time, he claimed that all prisoners were released, not murdered. “Castro had every reason to be kind to the Cuban soldiers, the common soldiers fighting for Batista because he wanted them to fight for him and for his revolution. He wanted Cuban soldiers to know that if they surrendered, they would be treated well and would have the opportunity to serve in his army. After the revolution, things were very different because he had different reasons”, says Gonzalez.

As the regime radicalized, Castro lost allies. And the answer was violent. The boy Juan’s family is an example. Rómulo, the teenager’s father, had participated in the 26th of July Movement against Batista, but he was disappointed with the regime in Cuba and decided, along with his brother, to seek political asylum when he began to fear reprisals for his discontent.

A week after arriving at the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​on February 21, 1981, a Cuban Special Forces team invaded the area, taking the family in prison and separating the minors from their parents. After Juan’s death as a result of torture, several of his family members were convicted, including his father, mother and uncle.

“Discussions about Castro’s dictatorship became politicized very quickly, with ardent supporters and critics on both sides,” explains Gonzalez. The persecution of opponents who had been allies was nothing new in the Castro government. Cuba’s first president after the revolution, Manuel Urrutia, resigned in July 1959 for not agreeing with Fidel’s radicalization and left the island for the United States, where he died in 1981.

dead at sea

One of the biggest challenges is counting the people who died trying to flee Cuba in makeshift boats bound for the US. “This year alone, the Coast Guard has had some cases,” says Werlau. The lack of information about these people makes it impossible for them to be identified and counted. “Sometimes we don’t even know their names,” he explains, noting that it’s not possible to get these data from Cuba either. “People who try to do this work in Cuba end up in prison. And the families of the disappeared do not want to collaborate because they are afraid of the government”.

Political scientist Rudolph Joseph Rummel (1932 – 2014), a scholar of genocides and recognized for having coined the term ‘democide’ to refer to mass deaths caused by the government of a people, released estimates in 1987 of the number of people killed by the regime. of Fidel ranging from 35,000 to 141,000 at that time. But they are numbers based on mathematical models.

“We have what we can document,” says Werlau of the numbers used by his organization. The work began 20 years ago with the analysis of lists and books, especially from the 1960s. Some of these documents contained problems such as case duplication and the refinement of the list was only possible with the use of electronic tools in recent years. “Over the years, we’ve cleaned up our files, looked for primary sources, and used tools to find and delete duplicate records,” he explains.

One of Werlau’s challenges is to invest in research into how many people have died as a result of Cuba’s intervention in other countries, such as wars in Africa and guerrillas in South America. numbers and would be hundreds of thousands of deaths,” he says. “The cost in lost lives of this government is very high.”