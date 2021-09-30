How stealth impacts the universe of New World, Amazon Games MMO

After a few periods in beta, New World was this week PC and has already registered thousands of simultaneous users and queues on servers, in addition to becoming the most played title on the steam in 2021.

The game is an MMORPG from Amazon Games, which puts the player to explore Aetérnum, a supernatural and mysterious island, with several options for classes, factions, combat, item creation and even other modes. But an unusual element received a special reception from fans: stealth.

The stealth mechanics of New World it’s simple and doesn’t require a minimum level or class to use. And it works like this: when lying on the ground, the player’s tag and indicator disappear completely, which makes it hidden from enemies — and it will hardly be detected if it stays hidden. This caught the attention of the community for running away from the way other titles in the genre approach stealth, usually with invisibility and specific classes.

Second David Verfaillie, design team leader:

“We wanted to make the mechanics more realistic, so players need to find hiding places and even camouflage their gear with the environment. We have a world full of bushes, grass and trees that make this possible.”

The excitement was such that players even “created” a type of event that has become commonplace and adds more unpredictability in the open world: ambushes. With them, it is possible to hide to surprise others, in addition to allowing a small group to defeat a larger group with the clever use of stealth. In addition, the fact that the gameplay is in third person and does not use tab target system (that is, it has a free aim), you need to be calm and skillful to be successful in ambush, making everything even more dynamic.

The creative way in which stealth is being used in the game impressed even the developers, who intended to introduce this element organically, but didn’t envision such fun results. Verfaillie explains:

“It was amazing to see some of the amazing ambush videos [dos jogadores] where a small team destroyed a larger group with the clever use of stealth. We’ve seen stealth used like this in some internal tests, but never with such coordinated and fun results. We can’t wait to see what fans do in the future.”

The studio is currently receiving and analyzing fan feedback on various systems, including stealth. Despite not having immediate plans, the developers explained that they intend to keep the stealth at its core, adding tweaks or improvements over time as needed.

New World is available for PC.