How the board changed the relationship with São Paulo and hurt Dani Alves – 09/30/2021

At reviews by Daniel Alves, yesterday (29), illustrate how the relationship between the right-back and São Paulo has changed drastically during his 13 months at the club. It came to be a thousand wonders during the Brasileirão 2020, but it was irreversibly transformed with the administration of President Julio Casares. Old promises were not kept, treatment changed, the player felt exposed, lost confidence in the board, and the termination came as a relief.

Daniel Alves himself made his displeasure very clear in yesterday’s statements. “With the other administration, we were about to be Brazilian champions. [de Casares] arrived trying to change, but entered a moment that was not appropriate,” he told the podcast Flow Sport Club.

“I waited for it to end and then it changed,” said the former tricolor, summarizing the discomfort caused by the departures of Alexandre Bird, Lugano and Raí in part of the São Paulo soccer department. The exchanges took place with the Brasileirão in progress, at the time of Fernando Diniz’s resignation, and were the most public face of the end of Leco’s term. However, they were not the only factor that bothered Daniel Alves.

Treatment changed, and trust ended.

Casares management members told the UOL Sport that the change of board changed the relationship between club and player. The version is that São Paulo was very flexible in Leco’s time and made too many concessions to Daniel Alves, but the change in power would have changed this scenario.

Practical examples are the debt that the club has always had with the number 10: negotiations were secret in Leco’s time, Daniel was treated in a special way and his demands were met. With Casares, the player-management relationship was distant, the flexibility of the previous administration ended and the values ​​were opened to the public in mid-April (R$ 11 million at the time). Yesterday, Daniel confirmed that the indiscretion made him feel exposed.

Added to the huge debt was the 10 shirt’s disbelief in São Paulo’s new plans: “they don’t have a plan”, said the player. In the end, Daniel Alves gave the ultimatum: he would only play if he received the money the club owed him. The breakup was inevitable, and the termination was greeted with relief, as the obvious outcome of a strained relationship.

From an institutional point of view, São Paulo considers the Daniel Alves chapter closed and wants to leave everything in the past. Sought by the report, the current tricolor board chose not to officially take a stand.

Marketing project never took off

The first annoyance had already happened months before, with a broken promise. Upon hiring, São Paulo and Daniel Alves had an ambitious marketing project, with actions, sponsorship quotas and a whole plan to explore the image of the captain of the Tricolor and also of the Brazilian team. The project was well known, precisely because it never got off the ground.

Companies like Fiat and DAZN got interested in the occasion, but the idea never came to anything. The goal of raising up to R$25 million foundered in a few weeks, and the club had to fend for itself with the cost of the player. The failure disappointed Daniel Alves, as it was the cornerstone for paying his salaries on time, which never happened.