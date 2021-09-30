Negative CPF prevents financing and various financial services. Check how to check for free if your name is dirty.

With the economic crisis, many Brazilians contracted new debts or were unable to pay the old ones. With that, many names started to get dirty. Look how to know if you have a negative CPF and how the process takes place.

According to Serasa, around 62 million Brazilians have a dirty name across the country. The negative CPF makes it difficult for the person to obtain loans, obtain a credit card or even open a credit card.

How to know if the CPF is negative

To find out if the CPF is negative, just make a free consultation on Serasa’s website. See how:

Enter Serasa’s website;

Click on the option “Consult CPF for free”;

If you are not registered yet, simply register for free;

If registered, inform the CPF and password;

Then a page will open;

Go to “My CPF”;

The page will then inform you whether or not you are negative;

If it is negative, contact the creditor company to find out more details of the debt.

How the person’s name is negated

The process that leads to the person’s name being negative occurs in four steps. Usually, from the beginning of the delay until the name gets dirty, it takes a few months, and the name in Serasa is, with the exception of a lawsuit, the last step. See how this happens: