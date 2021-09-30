How to prepare the PC to receive Windows 11? See checklist | Operational systems

Windows 11 will be available from next Tuesday (5), through a free update gradually released for Windows 10 users. Before installing the new version, however, it is necessary to verify that the PC meets the minimum requirements required by Microsoft. Preparations for the upgrade also involve checking installed software and backing up files.

O TechAll produced a checklist with six tips so you can prepare your PC to receive Windows 11. In the next few lines, learn how to check your computer’s compatibility with the new operating system from Microsoft and check out other practices necessary for a safe upgrade.

1 of 6 How to prepare my PC to receive Windows 11? Tips can make upgrading easier — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

1. Check if the computer meets the necessary installation requirements

First of all, you need to confirm that your PC has the minimum attributes for installing Windows 11, such as 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, TPM 2.0 security module, among other requirements. To test device compatibility, Microsoft created the Windows PC Health Check tool, an application that automatically checks all hardware components and issues a message that says whether the PC is compatible with Windows 11.

If the new system is supported, the user will receive a message warning that the computer meets all system requirements for Windows 11 and that they will be notified when the update is available. If the system is not compatible with the computer, a message will be displayed explaining why, and the user will continue to receive updates for Windows 10.

2. Check installed software

It is also important to check the software installed on your computer. While upgrading to Windows 11 shouldn’t interfere with PC applications, it’s important to know how to redownload programs and reinstall the most essential software packages if you run into problems with the upgrade.

To check what is installed on your system, just click on “Applications” in the main Windows “Settings” panel. You can sort programs based on file size and installation date, for example.

If there is any unused program that takes up a lot of space on your computer, it is worth deleting it from the system. The more space there is to install Windows 11, the better.

3. Set up your Microsoft account to transfer files and bookmarks

To transfer files and bookmarks directly via Microsoft account, user must install OneDrive sync app on PC and enter login credentials and password. If you don’t have a Microsoft account, simply register using an email address. Registration is free, and the user gets 5GB of storage on OneDrive.

Once this is done, the files and data will be synchronized in the cloud, eliminating the need to download them again. In addition to serving as a backup, the action saves space on your PC’s hard drive and makes files and photos easily accessible from any of your devices.

By default, your files and data will be synced and transferred to the new system. However, it is recommended that the user back up the documents before installing Windows 11. For this, the user can use the “File History” function of Windows 10. Simply access the system settings, select “Update and Security” and , finally, “Backup”. Then choose an external drive to store the files.

5. Connect the PC to a good power source

When upgrading to the new system, it is recommended that the device remains connected to a good power source, preferably a UPS. If this is not possible, make sure that the procedure is being performed at a time when there is little risk of a power outage in your area, the Internet connection being dropped, or even the notebook battery being dead.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that a poor quality source can promote burning of components, shortening the useful life of parts, heating, freezing and blocking. A good source, in turn, maintains the computer’s stability, does not heat the device, emits little noise and minimizes energy consumption.

6. Learn about new features in Windows 11

Windows 11 brings several highlights. Before making the migration, it is interesting to learn about the features of the new system, to get used to the news. In addition to visual changes, the software will have support for Android applications, a new widget panel, and deep integration with Microsoft Teams to increase the productivity of professional tasks.

Windows 11 will also come with new features for gamers, including the automatic HDR feature, used to enhance game graphics, and DirectStorage technology, for faster loading via SSD.

